Yeh Hai India: Capturing Events And Moods Across Our Incredible Country.

IMAGE: Tigress T28 trains hunting to three cubs of her dead sister along with four of her own at the Sanjay Dubri National Park and Tiger Reserve in Sidhi district, Madhya Pradesh. Photographs: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Tigress T28 takes care of her dead sister's three cubs along with four of her own.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com