News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Female cheetah dies in Kuno after mating gone wrong, 3rd death in 42 days

Female cheetah dies in Kuno after mating gone wrong, 3rd death in 42 days

Source: PTI
May 09, 2023 18:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Female cheetah 'Daksha', translocated to Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park from South Africa, died on Tuesday, a forest official said.

IMAGE: A cheetah at the Rooiberg veterinary facility, Limpopo province, South Africa, February 17, 2023, looks on after being sedated, before being flown with 11 others from South Africa to India under an agreement between the two governments to introduce the African cats to India over the next decade. Photograph: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

Daksha became the third cheetah to die in the KNP. Earlier, a female cheetah and a male cheetah died on March 27 and April 23, respectively.    

 

"Daksha was found in injured condition in the morning by a monitoring team of KNP. She was immediately given necessary medication and treatment but she died around 12 noon," the official said.

Daksha was released in enclosure number one and two male cheetahs, Vayu and Agni, were released from boma 7 (enclosure) for mating, but it appears that the male cheetahs turned violent during the process which is a normal thing, the official added.

In such a scenario, it is difficult for the monitoring team to interfere while the female cheetah died.

Cheetahs Sasha' and 'Uday', who were shifted to KNP from Namibia and South Africa in separate batches in September 2022 and later, died on March 27 and April 23, respectively, officials had said. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Cheetah Asha strays out of Kuno national park again
Cheetah Asha strays out of Kuno national park again
5 more cheetahs to be released in Kuno soon
5 more cheetahs to be released in Kuno soon
After 2 deaths, MP seeks another site for cheetahs
After 2 deaths, MP seeks another site for cheetahs
Section 144 clamped in Islamabad after Imran's arrest
Section 144 clamped in Islamabad after Imran's arrest
New SC bench to hear Bilkis plea against convicts
New SC bench to hear Bilkis plea against convicts
ODI World Cup: 'I've still got a big desire'
ODI World Cup: 'I've still got a big desire'
No political statements on scrapping Muslim quota: SC
No political statements on scrapping Muslim quota: SC
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Not enough space for cheetahs in Kuno: WII ex-official

Not enough space for cheetahs in Kuno: WII ex-official

'Risky operation': South Africa on death of 2 cheetahs

'Risky operation': South Africa on death of 2 cheetahs

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances