Tragedy in Gumla: Wild Elephant Kills Baby, Injures Mother

Tragedy in Gumla: Wild Elephant Kills Baby, Injures Mother

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read
March 10, 2026 14:52 IST

A tragic elephant attack in Jharkhand's Gumla district resulted in the death of a five-month-old baby and injuries to her mother, underscoring the escalating human-wildlife conflict in the region and prompting government action.

Key Points

  • A five-month-old girl died in Gumla district, Jharkhand, after a wild elephant pushed down the wall of her house.
  • The infant's mother sustained injuries in the elephant attack.
  • The forest department provided immediate relief of Rs 25,000 to the family of the deceased.
  • The Jharkhand government provides Rs 4 lakh compensation for deaths caused by elephants.
  • Chief Minister Hemant Soren has expressed concern over increasing human-elephant conflict and directed officials to prevent further casualties.

A five-month-old tribal girl died and her mother sustained injuries after a wild elephant pushed down the wall of their house in Jharkhand's Gumla district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in Patratoli village under Sargao Panchayat on Monday night, when a wild elephant reached the house of Chandan Oraon and pushed the mud wall, leading to the death of his five-month-old daughter, they said.

 

Karan Tudu, officer in-charge of Karanj police station, said, "In the attack by a wild elephant on Monday night, a five-month-old girl died on the spot and her mother, Sushma Oraon, sustained injuries."

Government Response to the Elephant Attack

"A team of the forest department visited the village soon after the incident and handed over Rs 25,000 as immediate relief to the deceased's family. After official procedures, the family will be provided with the full compensation amount," Shekhar Singh, Range Forest Officer (RFO), told PTI.

He said that a wild elephant had come to the area from the Ranchi-Lapung side. Forest officials are keeping an eye on the elephant.

The Jharkhand government provides Rs 4 lakh compensation in case of death by an elephant.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had recently expressed concerns over the rising number of casualties due to man-elephant conflicts in the state and directed officials to develop a mechanism to ensure that no human death occurs due to attacks by animals.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
