LDF To Attend UDF Oath Ceremony, Vows To Be Responsible Opposition

The LDF will attend the UDF oath-taking ceremony in Kerala, signalling a new approach to opposition politics and a commitment to responsible governance.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points LDF to attend UDF oath-taking ceremony, marking a change in political approach.

CPI(M) vows LDF will function as a responsible opposition in Kerala.

Pinarayi Vijayan selected as opposition leader after Assembly poll results.

LDF analysing reasons for defeat in Assembly polls and planning corrective measures.

LDF rejects claims of diminishing influence in Kerala, expects a strong return.

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan on Friday said that the opposition LDF will attend the oath taking ceremony of the UDF, unlike the Congress-led front, which had boycotted the event when the Left front formed the government in 2021.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held on May 18.

LDF's Role as a Responsible Opposition

Govindan said that the Left will function as a responsible opposition by completely accepting what is right and strongly criticising what is wrong.

"We will also support the government when it needs to correct itself to move forward," he told reporters here.

Pinarayi Vijayan as Opposition Leader

Regarding Pinarayi Vijayan's selection as opposition leader, he said that it was a unanimous decision.

"As soon as the CM was announced, we announced the opposition leader. If there is no CM, there would be no opposition leader," he said.

Analysing the Assembly Poll Defeat

Govindan also said that detailed discussions were being held within the party at various levels in order to arrive at a clear picture of the reasons for the big defeat suffered by the LDF in the Assembly polls.

The reasons would be examined and necessary corrective steps will be taken so that the party can move forward unitedly, he said.

LDF's Future Prospects in Kerala

He also said that the party does not agree with the media reports which claim that the Left front's influence in Kerala has reached its end.

"The party expects that the LDF will return in a big way after carrying out the necessary interventions," he asserted.

The LDF, which in 2021 had 99 seats in the Assembly, won only 35 seats this time.