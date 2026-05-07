Pinarayi Vijayan Accepts Election Defeat In Kerala

Pinarayi Vijayan acknowledges the LDF's unexpected defeat in the Kerala Assembly elections, pledging a strong opposition role focused on welfare and secularism.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Pinarayi Vijayan accepted the LDF's defeat in the Kerala Assembly elections and congratulated the UDF on their victory.

Vijayan stated the LDF will act as a responsible opposition, pushing the new government to continue welfare measures.

The LDF will examine shortcomings and address false propaganda that influenced the election results.

Vijayan expressed concern over the BJP winning three seats, viewing it as a threat to secularism.

The LDF intends to strengthen its relationship with the people and fight for the future of Kerala.

Breaking his silence after the LDF's heavy defeat in the Kerala Assembly elections, former chief minister and CPI(M) Politburo member Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said that he accepted the people's verdict and congratulated the UDF on its victory.

In a statement after a state committee meeting of the party, Vijayan said that the people's mandate was not the end, but a beginning for regaining the public trust and returning stronger than before.

LDF's Unexpected Election Setback

The Marxist veteran said that the defeat of the LDF was unexpected and came as a complete surprise.

"The LDF will move forward with greater clarity and confidence, strengthening its relationship with the people. The fight for the future of Kerala, the welfare of the people, democracy and secularism will continue," Vijayan said.

He said that though the expected third consecutive win did not happen, the fact that a considerable section of the people supported the LDF gives them great confidence.

Focus on Welfare and Social Justice

As part of that, going forward, the LDF will act as a responsible opposition and will exert pressure on the new government to implement the various welfare measures, like eradication of extreme poverty, women empowerment and social security, that were initiated by the Left government.

The visions of a knowledge economy, youth employment, social justice, public health and education, put forward by the LDF for building a new Kerala will be ensured through a strong opposition stance, he said.

He further said that as a responsible opposition, the LDF will support any good measure that improves the standard of living of the public, but will strongly oppose any anti-people decisions.

Concerns Over BJP's Gains

In his statement, Vijayan termed as "serious" the BJP winning three seats in the Assembly polls and said it was "worrisome" for those who wish to protect secularism.

"We will continue our fight against divisive politics without compromising with any form of communalism," he asserted.

Addressing False Propaganda

Vijayan also claimed that there was widespread false propaganda during the election and some media outlets role in it needs to be examined seriously.

He said that presenting half-truths, exaggerations, and untrue propaganda were not good for democracy, but the LDF will learn from these experiences and move forward.

Vijayan further said that the LDF intends to carry out an open and democratic examination of the election results by also listening to all of its comrades as well as the concerns, opinions, and criticisms raised by the general public.

Subsequently, a decision will be taken on how to move forward, he said.

He also said that the poll results were the outcome of a political situation created by the forces -- UDF, BJP and some media outlets -- opposed to the Left.

Vijayan also claimed that some people were swayed by the false propaganda by some forces which were anarchic by nature and said that efforts would be made to convince them of the facts.

He further said that the shortcomings in the LDF's stands and interventions will be examined democratically and necessary corrections will be made.

The UDF won 102 out of the 140 seats in the Assembly polls, while the LDF got 35 seats and three were taken by the BJP.