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IUML willing to forgo Deputy CM post for UDF victory in Kerala

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 10, 2026 15:55 IST

The IUML is willing to forgo the Deputy Chief Minister's post to ensure a UDF victory in the Kerala Assembly Elections, signalling a strategic move in Kerala politics.

Key Points

  • IUML prioritises a UDF victory in the Kerala Assembly Elections over claiming the Deputy Chief Minister position.
  • IUML denies allegations of soliciting votes along religious lines, pledging to investigate any such incidents.
  • IUML expresses confidence in the UDF's ability to secure the election and form the government in Kerala.
  • IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty confirms the party will not demand the Deputy Chief Minister post or create competition over it.
  • IUML will support the Congress party's choice for Chief Minister if the UDF wins the Kerala elections.

IUML leader Sayyid Munavvar Ali Shihab Thangal on Friday said that while the party deserves the deputy chief minister's post, it would not stake a claim for it if the UDF comes to power in Kerala.

The Kerala Assembly polls were held on Thursday, with results for all 140 constituencies to be declared on May 4.

 

The LDF is aiming for a third term, the UDF for a comeback, and the NDA to open its account in the state.

Speaking to reporters, Thangal denied the charge that Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) candidates sought votes on religious lines.

"It is against our party policies. If any such incident has taken place, we will probe it," he said.

He said minorities trust the UDF to ensure their protection.

He added that it was not a case of minority consolidation, but that people across sections saw the UDF as a reliable force.

On whether the IUML would seek the deputy chief minister's post if the UDF comes to power, Thangal said the party had held the position in the past.

"We deserve it. But we will not claim it or negotiate over it," he said.

He expressed confidence that the UDF would come to power.

IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty also clarified that the party would not press for the deputy chief minister's post or create competition over the issue.

"We will not demand the post or take any such position," he told a TV channel.

He said Congress leader V D Satheesan's claim of winning 100 seats was realistic.

He added that the IUML's expectations were similar, citing the UDF's performance in recent elections.

According to him, the chief minister would be decided by the Congress.

"The person chosen by the Congress as chief minister will have our support," he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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