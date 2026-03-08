Student Rampage at Karnataka School Leaves One Dead, Several Injured

A shocking incident at a private school in Ballari, Karnataka, has left one student dead and several injured after a classmate allegedly launched a violent attack, prompting a police investigation and raising concerns about school safety.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Liza Summer/Pexels.com

A class nine student allegedly went on a rampage at a private residential school here, killing one and injuring others with a sharp object and an iron rod, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place at the school hostel on Saturday night, they said.

The deceased boy was a native of Andhra Pradesh.

Officials stated that the body was shifted to the Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS), Ballari, for a post-mortem before being handed over to family members.

Officials state that an investigation is underway to determine the motive for the incident, and a search is on to find the accused student, who is at large.

Seven other students, including a female student, and the hostel warden were injured in the incident.

Ballari SP Suman D Pennekar told reporters that the injured sustained various types of injuries, ranging from simple to grievous. "Most of them are out of danger, while one student has grievous injuries and is under the intensive care unit's watch," she said.

"Efforts are underway to find the accused student. Teams consisting of five inspectors and two Sub-Inspectors have been formed for this. Officials are technically analysing and screening CCTV footage across the city to track his movement. Teams are working on the ground, and searches are underway at the bus stand, railway station, hospitals, isolated houses and layouts, among others," she said.

The deceased boy's father, speaking to reporters, said there should be a thorough investigation as to how the accused boy got the courage to go to the extreme level of attacking so many people in such a manner.

"I spoke to my son on Friday regarding fee. He said he was fine. He did not indulge in any kind of fight or trouble. There were no complaints about him.....the incident has also happened due to school management's negligence," he said, adding that for the past four years his son had been studying at the school.

Police Investigation and Response

Earlier in the day, Inspector General of Police (IGP) for the Ballari Range, P S Harsha, said, "Nine students were under the supervision of a social science teacher (also the hostel warden) on Saturday night. The student (accused), in a fit of rage, attacked everyone randomly. Unfortunately, one student died and others are undergoing treatment."

Speaking to reporters here, he said the teacher's statement has been recorded and a preliminary inquiry was conducted. Also, the Scene of Crime Officer (SOCO) and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams have visited the spot.

"This case will be considered under the law as one involving a juvenile, who is in conflict with law. So, the investigation should be done sensitively under the Juvenile Justice Act, keeping in mind the safeguards available for the accused. More information cannot be shared."

The IG further said that the deceased boy's parents' statements would also be recorded. "We will conduct a detailed investigation and submit a report to the concerned courts."

According to sources, the warden also sustained injuries while attempting to intervene.

The students were reportedly asleep in the hostel after dinner, when the accused boy attacked his peers with an iron rod and a sharp object.

Sources suspect that some minor dispute might have triggered the incident.

The student, who was seriously injured in the attack, died on the way to the hospital.

Brucepet Police Station police have registered a case, and an investigation is on.

The SP said that the case was registered based on the deceased boy's father's complaint. The father also accused the school's management of negligence; consequently, the institution's management was also named as an accused.

"CCTVs at the school is not functioning. Additionally, various aspects regarding the school will be investigated, including whether a licence was in place to run a hostel," she said.