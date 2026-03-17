Mob Attacks Police During Illegal Liquor Seizure in Indore

In Indore, a police team faced a violent attack while attempting to confiscate illegal liquor, highlighting the risks and challenges in enforcing alcohol regulations.

Photograph: Courtesy @samajwadiparty/X

Key Points Police officers were injured in Indore after being attacked with stones during a raid on illegal liquor.

The incident occurred in Simrod village when police attempted to confiscate illicit alcohol.

Authorities seized 1,200 liters of liquor, valued at approximately Rs 5 lakh, under the Excise Act.

An investigation is underway to identify and apprehend those involved in the attack on the police team.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided a house at Simrod village late Monday night, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Umakant Chaudhary.

"More than 10 villagers pelted stones at the police team, injuring a sub-inspector and a constable," he said.

The miscreants fled under the cover of darkness, the official added.

Liquor Seized and Investigation Launched

Additional police force was sent to the spot and 1,200 liters of Indian and foreign liquor worth about Rs 5 lakh was seized under the provisions of the Excise Act, said Chaudhary.

Search is on for those who attacked the police team, he added.