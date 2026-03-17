HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Mob Attacks Police During Illegal Liquor Seizure in Indore

Mob Attacks Police During Illegal Liquor Seizure in Indore

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 17, 2026 21:39 IST

x

In Indore, a police team faced a violent attack while attempting to confiscate illegal liquor, highlighting the risks and challenges in enforcing alcohol regulations.

Photograph: Courtesy @samajwadiparty/X

Photograph: Courtesy @samajwadiparty/X

Key Points

  • Police officers were injured in Indore after being attacked with stones during a raid on illegal liquor.
  • The incident occurred in Simrod village when police attempted to confiscate illicit alcohol.
  • Authorities seized 1,200 liters of liquor, valued at approximately Rs 5 lakh, under the Excise Act.
  • An investigation is underway to identify and apprehend those involved in the attack on the police team.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided a house at Simrod village late Monday night, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Umakant Chaudhary.

"More than 10 villagers pelted stones at the police team, injuring a sub-inspector and a constable," he said.

 

The miscreants fled under the cover of darkness, the official added.

Liquor Seized and Investigation Launched

Additional police force was sent to the spot and 1,200 liters of Indian and foreign liquor worth about Rs 5 lakh was seized under the provisions of the Excise Act, said Chaudhary.

Search is on for those who attacked the police team, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

COVID-19: Doctors, cops attacked at a few places
COVID-19: Doctors, cops attacked at a few places
SEE: Locals pelt stones at healthcare workers in MP
SEE: Locals pelt stones at healthcare workers in MP
MP shunts two police officers after lathi-charge on Bajrang Dal
MP shunts two police officers after lathi-charge on Bajrang Dal
Mob Attacks Gujarat Police Vehicle in Madhya Pradesh Over Liquor Smuggling Probe
Mob Attacks Gujarat Police Vehicle in Madhya Pradesh Over Liquor Smuggling Probe
UP Police Seize ₹1.2 Crore Worth of Liquor Being Smuggled to Bihar
UP Police Seize ₹1.2 Crore Worth of Liquor Being Smuggled to Bihar

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Spicy Cheesy Pinwheel Bread Rolls

webstory image 2

10-Min Probiotic Recipe: Bhaat Kanji

webstory image 3

Ramzan Feasting: 12 More Heavenly Street Foods

VIDEOS

Manisha Rani Stuns Everyone with Her Elegant Iftar Party Look1:09

Manisha Rani Stuns Everyone with Her Elegant Iftar Party...

Chunky Panday joins Barkat-e-Ramadan event in Mumbai0:19

Chunky Panday joins Barkat-e-Ramadan event in Mumbai

Rasha Thadani Cuts Cake with Mom Raveena Tandon1:07

Rasha Thadani Cuts Cake with Mom Raveena Tandon

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO