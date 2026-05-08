Latur Police Destroy ₹1.18 Crore Worth Of Seized Narcotics

Latur police destroyed ₹1.18 crore worth of seized narcotics, signalling a strong stance against drug trafficking and substance abuse in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Latur police destroyed seized narcotics worth ₹1.18 crore.

The destroyed contraband included 713 kg of ganja, 21 kg of opium, and 96 grams of mephedrone.

The narcotics were seized in 45 cases under the NDPS Act.

The destruction process was carried out under Section 52(A) of the NDPS Act.

Latur police on Friday destroyed seized narcotics worth ₹1.18 crore, a police official said.

Details of the Seized Narcotics

The contraband, comprising 713 kilograms of ganja, 21 kilograms of opium and 96 grams of mephedrone, was seized in 45 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he added.

Destruction Process and Oversight

"The destruction process was carried out in the presence of Superintendent of Police Amol Tambe and Additional Superintendent of Police Mangesh Chavan under Section 52(A) of NDPS Act through an authorised panchnama process. It was incinerated in a fire boiler," the official said.

Officials of Pollution Control Board, Fire Department, Health Department and Legal Metrology Department were present during the operation, he said.