Lalbaugcha Raja's Glittering Auction

Glimpses from the auction of gold and silver offerings donated by devotees to Lalbaugcha Raja.
Mumbai's best known Ganesh mandal, Lalbaugcha Raja, hosted an open auction of precious offerings placed at the deity's feet by devotees during this year's Ganesh festival.
The auction, featuring an array of gold and silver items, was held on Thursday, September 11, 2025 at the Lalbaugcha Raja stage in central Mumbai.
An annual tradition, the event allows devotees to bid for ornaments and valuables offered during the 10-day celebration, with proceeds directed towards charitable and community welfare initiatives.
