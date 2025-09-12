HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Lalbaugcha Raja's Glittering Auction

Lalbaugcha Raja's Glittering Auction

By REDIFF NEWS
September 12, 2025 13:24 IST

Glimpses from the auction of gold and silver offerings donated by devotees to Lalbaugcha Raja.

Mumbai's best known Ganesh mandal, Lalbaugcha Raja, hosted an open auction of precious offerings placed at the deity's feet by devotees during this year's Ganesh festival.

The auction, featuring an array of gold and silver items, was held on Thursday, September 11, 2025 at the Lalbaugcha Raja stage in central Mumbai.

An annual tradition, the event allows devotees to bid for ornaments and valuables offered during the 10-day celebration, with proceeds directed towards charitable and community welfare initiatives.

 

IMAGE: Auctioneers showcase gold jewellery donated by devotees at Lalbaugcha Raja. All photographs: Sahil Salvi for Rediff

 

IMAGE: Auctioneers display grand gold and silver offerings donated.

 

IMAGE: Gold chains and ornaments donated by devotees to Lalbaugcha Raja displayed.

 

IMAGE: Silver maces offered to Lalbaugcha Raja showcased, here and below.

 

 

IMAGE: A cricket bat inscribed 'King of Lalbaug' among the unique offerings displayed at the auction.

 

IMAGE: From silver maces to cricket bats -- diverse offerings donated to Lalbaugcha Raja showcased.

 

IMAGE: A devotee inspects gold ornaments on display.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
