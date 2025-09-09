HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Ganesha Pics: From Palakkad To Seattle To Bellandur

By JIGESH THAKKAR, D VENKATESH, SHUBHA RAMESH, LAKSH JAIN, SAMIR BORSUTKAR
September 09, 2025 09:04 IST

Thank you, Dear Readers, for sharing your pictures of Lord Ganesha.

IMAGE: Jinesh Thakkar sends us the picture of his Bappa. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jigesh Thakkar

 

IMAGE: D Venkatesh from Palakkad says 'Generally we do poojas for both Vinayaga and his Mother, Goddess Parvathi (Gowri)'. Photograph: Kind courtesy D Venkatesh

 

IMAGE: Shubha Ramesh says 'This is our handmade, eco-friendly Ganesha made completely out of natural, air-dry clay, all the way from Seattle. I've been making Ganeshas by hand for over 2 decades now, each year with a different theme.
This year's theme was 'The tree of life' or the 'vata-vruksha'.
In Hindu mythology, the banyan tree signifies the trimurti -- Brahma in the roots, Vishnu in the trunk and Maheshawara/Shiva in the branches.
Our Ganesha is sitting under the branches of the vata-vruksha. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shubha Ramesh

 

IMAGE: Laksh Jain sends us this picture of Bappa from Bellandur, Bangalore. Photograph: Kind courtesy Laksh Jain

 

IMAGE: Samir Borsutkar sends us this picture of Bappa from Ratnagiri. Photograph: Kind courtesy Samir Borsutkar

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff

JIGESH THAKKAR, D VENKATESH, SHUBHA RAMESH, LAKSH JAIN, SAMIR BORSUTKAR
