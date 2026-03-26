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Bareilly Man Found Dead After 30-Hour Drain Rescue

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

March 26, 2026 18:41 IST

A 30-year-old man's tragic death in Bareilly after falling into an open drain highlights the dangers of inadequate infrastructure and the challenges faced by rescue teams in such incidents.

Key Points

  • A 30-year-old man died after falling into an open drain at the Satellite bus stand in Bareilly.
  • Rescue operations lasted for approximately 30 hours, involving police, municipal teams, SDRF, and NDRF.
  • The rescue efforts were significantly hampered by heavy garbage accumulation and strong water flow in the drain.
  • The deceased was identified as a resident of Hardoi district who had come to Bareilly for work.
  • The Municipal Commissioner has promised strict action if any negligence is found on the part of concerned officials regarding the open drain.

The body of a 30-year-old man, who fell into an open drain at the busy Satellite bus stand here, was recovered early Thursday after a nearly 30-hour-long rescue operation, police said.

Despite rescue attempts by the passersby, Tauheed, a resident of Hardoi district, was swept away by strong current after he reportedly slipped and fell into an open drain while trying to board a bus from the busy terminus around 9.30 pm on Tuesday, they said.

 

Police and municipal teams launched a rescue operation around midnight using excavators to clear the drain, but it was hampered by heavy garbage accumulation and strong water flow.

On Wednesday, teams from the SDRF and NDRF joined the operation, removed the slabs covering the drain, pumped out water, and cleared the debris, but the body could not be found till late at night.

The body was finally found around 3 am on Thursday after extensive cleaning of the drain using heavy machinery, police said.

Investigation and Accountability

Local SHO Dhananjay Kumar Pandey said the identity of the deceased was confirmed through an Aadhaar card found in his pocket.

"His family has been informed. Tauheed had come to Bareilly for some work," the SHO said.

Municipal Commissioner Sanjeev Kumar Maurya said, "Garbage and strong water flow posed significant challenges in the rescue efforts. Continuous attempts were made by removing the slabs and clearing the drain, leading to the recovery of the body."

Strict action would be taken if any negligence is found on the part of the concerned officials, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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