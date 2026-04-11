Kerala Bus Driver Faces Charges for Alleged Passenger Assault

A KSRTC bus driver in Kerala is under investigation for allegedly assaulting an elderly passenger after a dispute over a missed bus stop, resulting in injuries and a police probe.

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points A KSRTC bus driver in Kerala is accused of assaulting an elderly passenger following a disagreement about a bus stop.

The elderly passenger, identified as Bhadran, sustained head injuries and required stitches after the alleged assault.

Police have registered a case against the KSRTC driver and have launched a detailed investigation into the incident.

The incident occurred when the passenger questioned why the bus didn't stop at his designated stop.

A case has been registered against a KSRTC bus driver for allegedly assaulting an elderly passenger and kicking him out of the vehicle at Vattapara here, police said on Saturday.

The case has been registered against a driver of the Peroorkada depot of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) for assaulting Bhadran (65), a native of Kallayam in Vattapara.

Officials at Vattapara police station said the incident occurred around 9.45 pm on Thursday when Bhadran was travelling on a KSRTC bus from East Fort to Kuttiyani.

Details of the Alleged Assault

When Bhadran questioned the bus staff for not stopping at the designated bus stop where he intended to alight, the driver allegedly abused him verbally, police said.

Later, the driver stopped the bus at Karayalathukonam, assaulted Bhadran with an iron rod and kicked him out of the vehicle, officials said.

According to the FIR, the complainant sustained head injuries and required three stitches at a hospital.

Police said a detailed investigation has been launched and the driver, who has been identified, will be arrested soon.