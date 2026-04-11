Thiruvananthapuram Autorickshaw Drivers Protest Alleged Police Brutality

Autorickshaw drivers in Thiruvananthapuram launched a strike after a railway police officer allegedly assaulted a driver, prompting calls for investigation and justice.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Autorickshaw drivers in Thiruvananthapuram initiated a strike in response to the alleged assault of a fellow driver by a railway police officer.

The alleged assault involved verbal abuse, physical violence, and demands to remove the autorickshaw from the station area.

Police have assured the drivers that an investigation will be conducted and appropriate action will be taken.

The strike at Thampanoor railway station was called off after authorities promised to address the drivers' concerns regarding the alleged police misconduct.

Autorickshaw drivers at Thampanoor railway station went on a brief strike on Saturday morning in protest against one of their colleagues allegedly being beaten by a railway police officer the previous night, officials said.

An official at Thampanoor station said that a railway police officer had allegedly assaulted an autorickshaw driver on Friday night, and a case would be registered in connection with the incident.

"A case will be registered. We are recording statements. It was an officer of the railway police force," the officer said.

Details of the Alleged Assault

According to autorickshaw drivers operating near the railway station, the police officer abused and assaulted their colleague for not removing his vehicle from the area as directed.

"The officer abused him for not removing the autorickshaw, and when he questioned it, he was slapped on the face and kicked in the stomach. The officer hurled further abuses at him. Therefore, we decided to go on strike," one of the autorickshaw drivers told reporters.

Resolution of the Strike

The officer at Thampanoor police station said the strike was subsequently called off after the drivers were assured that action would be taken in the matter.