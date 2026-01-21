HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Kerala woman held after man in viral bus video ends life

Kerala woman held after man in viral bus video ends life

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 21, 2026 18:32 IST

x

Police on Wednesday arrested a woman in connection with the death of Deepak U, a resident of Govindapuram in Kozhikode, for allegedly circulating a video on social media claiming that he had misbehaved with her on a private bus last week.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

The woman, identified as Shimjitha, was taken into custody by the Kozhikode Medical College police from nearby Vadakara.

Later, her arrest was formally recorded, and a magistrate court in Kunnamangalam remanded her to judicial custody for 14 days, police said.

She has been shifted to a jail in Manjeri in Malappuram district, her lawyer said.

 

Meanwhile, a large number of Bharatiya Janata Party workers gathered in front of the Medical College police station in Kozhikode, alleging that the police were protecting the accused woman.

The party alleged that the woman was arrested secretly and transported to Kozhikode in a private vehicle belonging to a police officer of the Medical College station.

The woman is accused of filming the video on the bus and circulating it on social media.

Following Deepak's death, a case was registered against Shimjitha for abetment of suicide based on a complaint lodged by his parents.

Deepak, 42, was found dead in his bedroom on Sunday.

Relatives alleged that Deepak took his own life after the woman posted a manipulated video on social media showing him misbehaving with her.

The video was widely circulated on social media and had come to Deepak's notice.

According to relatives, Deepak denied the allegation and had been under severe mental distress since the video surfaced.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Man found dead after his misbehavior video on bus goes viral
Man found dead after his misbehavior video on bus goes viral
Two athletes found hanging in SAI hostel in Kollam
Two athletes found hanging in SAI hostel in Kollam
Woman believed to have died in fire was killed by colleague
Woman believed to have died in fire was killed by colleague
Banned kite-flying string claims UP physiotherapist's life
Banned kite-flying string claims UP physiotherapist's life
College student dies after taking borax for weight loss
College student dies after taking borax for weight loss

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Vaala Che Birdhe: 30-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

7 Of The Most Expensive Perfumes In The World

webstory image 3

Recipe: Walnut Key Lime Pie Smoothie

VIDEOS

Shanaya Kapoor Stuns in Green at Elle List 20260:27

Shanaya Kapoor Stuns in Green at Elle List 2026

At 44, Dia Mirza Redefines Timeless Beauty- Fans Left Stunned!0:56

At 44, Dia Mirza Redefines Timeless Beauty- Fans Left...

VIDEO: Trump arrives in Davos, Switzerland0:32

VIDEO: Trump arrives in Davos, Switzerland

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO