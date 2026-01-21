Kerala woman held after man in viral bus video ends life

Police on Wednesday arrested a woman in connection with the death of Deepak U, a resident of Govindapuram in Kozhikode, for allegedly circulating a video on social media claiming that he had misbehaved with her on a private bus last week.

The woman, identified as Shimjitha, was taken into custody by the Kozhikode Medical College police from nearby Vadakara.

Later, her arrest was formally recorded, and a magistrate court in Kunnamangalam remanded her to judicial custody for 14 days, police said.

She has been shifted to a jail in Manjeri in Malappuram district, her lawyer said.

Meanwhile, a large number of Bharatiya Janata Party workers gathered in front of the Medical College police station in Kozhikode, alleging that the police were protecting the accused woman.

The party alleged that the woman was arrested secretly and transported to Kozhikode in a private vehicle belonging to a police officer of the Medical College station.

The woman is accused of filming the video on the bus and circulating it on social media.

Following Deepak's death, a case was registered against Shimjitha for abetment of suicide based on a complaint lodged by his parents.

Deepak, 42, was found dead in his bedroom on Sunday.

Relatives alleged that Deepak took his own life after the woman posted a manipulated video on social media showing him misbehaving with her.

The video was widely circulated on social media and had come to Deepak's notice.

According to relatives, Deepak denied the allegation and had been under severe mental distress since the video surfaced.