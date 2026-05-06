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Kolkata Police Vows Strict Action Against Violence

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 06, 2026 13:29 IST

Following reports of post-election violence in West Bengal, Kolkata Police has issued a stern warning, promising strict action against anyone disrupting law and order and arresting 80 people so far.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Kolkata Police warns of strict action against anyone disturbing law and order after the West Bengal assembly elections.
  • Eighty people have been arrested within Kolkata Police jurisdiction in connection to post-poll violence.
  • Rallies involving bulldozers, prominent during the election campaign, are banned in victory processions.
  • Kolkata Police and CAPF will jointly maintain law and order in the city following the assembly elections.
  • Police are recovering arms in raids and taking preventive measures to ensure peace.

Amid reports of sporadic incidents of violence following the West Bengal assembly elections, Kolkata Police commissioner Ajay Kumar Nand on Wednesday warned that strict action would be taken against anyone trying to disturb law and order.

Stating that a special drive is underway to apprehend troublemakers, he said 80 people have been arrested so far within Kolkata Police jurisdiction.

 

Arrests and Preventive Measures

Nand said of the 80 arrested, 65 were taken into custody in specific cases, while 15 others were apprehended as a preventive measure.

"Anyone trying to create an environment of threat or terror will be acted against strictly," the police commissioner said.

No one should indulge in any kind of violence or acts that disturb the law and order, Nand told a press conference at the police headquarters here.

Maintaining Peace and Order

"There have been a few incidents, but the situation is more or less peaceful," he said, adding that a number of arms have also been recovered in raids.

Nand warned that rallies involving bulldozers, which were a focal point during the election campaign, would not be allowed in any victory procession.

"No rallies will be allowed with JCBs (bulldozers) or similar equipment," he said.

Joint Efforts and Community Support

The police chief said follow-up action will be taken against JCB owners if they rent their vehicles for such purposes.

He said the CAPF and Kolkata Police will jointly work to maintain law and order in the city in the post-poll scenario, as they did during the assembly election.

"We would like to have the contribution and help of each member of society," he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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