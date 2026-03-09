Bengal polls: CEC warns of action over law and order lapses

The Election Commission has issued a stern warning regarding law and order maintenance for the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections, emphasising zero tolerance for lapses.

IMAGE: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, during a review meeting as a part of the ongoing preparations on poll preparedness for West Bengal legislative assembly elections, in Kolkata, March 9, 2026. Photograph: @ECISVEEP X/ANI Photo

Key Points The EC questioned the absence of a Narcotics Advisory Committee in West Bengal, directing immediate corrective action.

The excise department has been instructed to prevent increased production and distribution of intoxicants and illegal liquor production.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been directed to monitor financial transactions to prevent the use of black money to influence voters.

District election officers presented preparedness plans, highlighting challenges in border districts.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Monday warned that any lapse in maintaining law and order ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections would not be tolerated, officials said.

Kumar also questioned the absence of a Narcotics Advisory Committee in the state.

The issues came up at the meeting of the full bench of the Election Commission with senior state administrative and law enforcement officials to assess preparedness for the assembly elections likely to be held in April.

The EC cautioned state authorities that any negligence in maintaining law and order or ensuring free and fair elections would invite strict action.

"The Commission has clearly told all enforcement agencies that there will be zero tolerance for lapses in election-related law and order or monitoring of illegal activities," an EC official said.

According to the officials, the CEC sought an explanation from the state police on why West Bengal does not have a Narcotics Advisory Committee like other states.

When director general (law and order) Vineet Goyal attempted to respond, officials said he was asked to ensure immediate corrective steps.

"During the review meeting, the Commission raised concerns about the absence of a Narcotics Advisory Committee in the state and directed the authorities to take appropriate steps at the earliest," the official said.

The CEC also pulled up several enforcement agencies, including the excise department, the narcotics authorities, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for lapses.

Officials said the excise department was asked to ensure that the production and distribution of intoxicants do not increase in the run-up to the polls. The authorities were also instructed to take steps to prevent illegal liquor production in border areas.

The CEC directed the RBI to closely monitor financial transactions across districts to ensure that black money is not used to influence voters during the election period.

"The RBI has been asked to keep a strict vigil across districts so that there is no circulation of unaccounted cash during the election period," the Election Commission official added.

During the meeting, district election officers and superintendents of police from various districts also made presentations on the preparedness in their respective jurisdictions.

"They gave detailed presentations on the challenges they face and the measures being taken to address them, particularly in districts that share borders with other states and neighbouring countries," the official said.