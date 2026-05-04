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EC bans victory rallies in Bengal after poll results

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
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May 04, 2026 09:40 IST

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West Bengal has banned all victory rallies following the announcement of election results, while authorities address concerns about agents accessing counting centres.

West Bengal election

IMAGE: Central paramilitary force personnel conduct a march past as tight security arrangements are put in place in the Bhabanipur assembly constituency ahead of counting, in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • West Bengal bans all victory rallies following the announcement of election results.
  • The Election Commission is addressing complaints about party agents being unable to access counting centres.
  • Special observer Subrata Gupta confirmed the ban on celebratory rallies.
  • Authorities are working to resolve access issues for party agents at counting locations.

No rallies celebrating the victory of candidates will be allowed anywhere in West Bengal on Monday, a senior official of the Chief Electoral Officer's (CEO) office said.

Election Agent Access Issues

The official also said the poll panel is looking into complaints that agents of different parties were unable to reach counting centres. 

"No rallies celebrating wins of candidates following the announcement of results will be allowed anywhere in the state today," special observer Subrata Gupta told reporters.

"We are looking into the issue of agents unable to reach their centres. It will be resolved soon," he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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