BJP Protests Arrests Following Clash Before Modi's Kolkata Rally

BJP workers are protesting in Kolkata over arrests made after a clash that occurred before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally, alleging political motivations and demanding immediate release of their members.

Photograph: Press Information Bureau

Key Points BJP workers protested in Baranagar, Kolkata, demanding the release of arrested party members.

The arrests are linked to a clash that occurred before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Kolkata.

BJP alleges that their workers were falsely implicated in the clash due to political motivations.

The protest caused significant traffic disruptions in north Kolkata, affecting major routes.

The BJP and TMC have traded accusations regarding the cause of the clash, with each side blaming the other's supporters.

BJP members demonstrated in Baranagar on the northern outskirts of Kolkata on Sunday to protest the arrests in connection with the clash ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in the city.

Around 200 BJP workers staged a demonstration in front of Baranagar police station and blocked a flank of the BT Road, demanding the immediate release of three party workers of the area, who are among nine people arrested in connection with the clash that happened in Girish Park on Saturday.

"None of the three from our locality was involved in the clash. They were not present at the spot and have been falsely implicated because they are active BJP members," a party leader alleged.

Traffic Disruption Due to Protest

The protest disrupted vehicular movement across north Kolkata, with traffic from Dunlop Crossing to Shyambazar being diverted, police said.

Clash Details and Accusations

The clash broke out when BJP workers were heading to Modi's rally in Brigade Parade Grounds. The BJP alleged that TMC supporters attacked the buses in which its workers were travelling. The TMC rejected the allegations, claiming that the BJP workers attacked state minister Sashi Panja's house at Girish Park.