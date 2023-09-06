News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Mumbai police find knife used to kill airhostess, suspect's clothes

Mumbai police find knife used to kill airhostess, suspect's clothes

Source: PTI
September 06, 2023 21:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The knife allegedly used by a housekeeping staffer to kill a 24-year-old flight attendant has been recovered along with the clothes he was wearing at the time of the crime in suburban Andheri four days ago, the police said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: PTI Photo/Rediff archives

The murder weapon, a nine-inch knife, and the clothes accused Vikram Athwal (40) was wearing at the time of the fatal assault were recovered from bushes near the housing society where the victim, Rupal Ogrey, resided, a police official said.

The knife and the clothes will be sent for forensic examination, he said.

 

Ogrey, a native of Chhattisgarh, came to Mumbai in April for training with a leading private airline.  She was found dead with her throat slit late Sunday night in a rented flat at N G Complex in the Marol area of suburban Andheri.

Athwal, who was doing housekeeping work over the last one year in the residential society, was arrested a day later and is in police custody till September 8.

According to the Powai police station official, during interrogation Athwal narrated the crime sequence and said he dumped the murder weapon as well as clothes he was wearing at the time of the incident in bushes near the housing society and went home.

On Tuesday, the victim's family members took possession of the body and left for their native place in Chhattisgarh, where her last rites were performed, he said.

The police were collecting more information from the accused related to the brutal crime and have already recorded statements of several people, said the official.

Athwal, who is married and has two daughters, was arrested from his home in suburban Powai and charged under IPC section 302 (murder).

The police suspect it was a premeditated murder as the accused had bought the knife used in the crime three days before the attack.

The accused and the victim used to argue over petty issues, an official said on Monday when asked about the possible motive behind the crime.

As per preliminary investigation, Athwal entered Ogrey's flat under the pretext of picking up a garbage bag and cleaning the commode.

"After gaining entry, he locked the door and took out the sharp weapon he was carrying with him. Ogrey tried to save herself but Athwal held her hair from the back and slit her throat," the official had said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Woman kills mother, keeps body parts at home
Woman kills mother, keeps body parts at home
Mumbai murder: Residents still in shock, scared
Mumbai murder: Residents still in shock, scared
College girl found murdered in South Mumbai hostel
College girl found murdered in South Mumbai hostel
After World Cup snub, Chahal signs up with Kent
After World Cup snub, Chahal signs up with Kent
Bangar pinpoints Surya's problems in the ODI format
Bangar pinpoints Surya's problems in the ODI format
File status report on arms recovery: SC to Manipur
File status report on arms recovery: SC to Manipur
Modi to ministers: Rebut Sanatan slur, skip Bharat row
Modi to ministers: Rebut Sanatan slur, skip Bharat row
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Cleaner arrested for slitting air hostess's throat

Cleaner arrested for slitting air hostess's throat

Murdered air hostess was not sexually assaulted: Cops

Murdered air hostess was not sexually assaulted: Cops

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances