Teenager Shot At Wedding Over Gift Dispute In Uttar Pradesh

A teenager was critically injured in a wedding shooting in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, sparked by a heated dispute over a customary gift demanded by a group of 'kinnars'.

IMAGE: All photographs: Kind courtesy, Eeshaan Kashyap/Instagram

Key Points A 16-year-old boy was shot at a wedding in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, after a dispute over a customary gift.

The 'kinnars' (eunuchs) allegedly demanded Rs 11,000 as 'neg' from the groom's father, leading to an argument.

Police arrested six accused and recovered country-made pistols, live cartridges, scissors, and sticks from their vehicle.

The injured teenager is in critical condition at the district hospital.

A 16-year-old boy sustained a severe gunshot injury after a group of 'kinnars' (eunuchs) allegedly opened fire at a wedding here following a dispute over 'neg', the customary gift to the community, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night in Husainpur village under Kunwargaon police station limits after a group of around six kinnars arrived in a Bolero vehicle during the wedding ceremony, and demanded Rs 11,000 as 'neg' from the groom's father.

When he offered Rs 1,100, an argument broke out, escalating quickly.

Wedding Gift Dispute Turns Violent

During the altercation, one of the accused allegedly produced a country-made pistol from the vehicle and fired, hitting Gaurav (16), the groom's nephew and a resident of Kathra village.

Panic spread at the venue as guests fled to safety, police said.

However, some locals managed to overpower the accused after the firing and handed them over to the police, they said.

Police Investigation and Arrests

A police team reached the spot on receiving information and rushed the injured teenager to the district hospital, and his condition is stated to be critical.

Circle Officer (City) Rajneesh Upadhyay said six accused have been arrested in connection with the incident.

"A search of their vehicle led to the recovery of two country-made pistols, live cartridges, scissors and sticks," he said.

Accused Prepared For Violence

"The recoveries indicate they had come prepared for violence," he said, adding that one of the accused is a district-level office-bearer of a kinnar organisation.

A case has been registered under relevant sections and further investigation is underway, police said.

The term 'kinnar' is often used in India to refer to transgender women. Demanding 'neg' or gifts at weddings and other celebrations is a traditional practice for some kinnar communities, though the practice can sometimes lead to disputes over the amount requested.