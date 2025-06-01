HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Dalit family attacked in UP for holding wedding ceremony in hall

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
June 01, 2025 13:36 IST

A group of men allegedly attacked a Dalit family with sticks and rods for holding a wedding ceremony in a hall in Rasra, Uttar Pradesh, the police said on Sunday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Two persons were seriously injured in the incident on Friday, they said.

 

"Being from a Dalit community, how can you hold a wedding in a hall?" the attackers allegedly said, as per the FIR lodged in the matter.

No arrests have been made so far in this connection.

The FIR based on a complaint by one of the victim's brother, Raghvendra Gautam, said a group of around 20 armed with sticks and rods stormed Swayamvar Marriage Hall around 10.30 pm and attacked those who were holding a wedding there.

The group was led by Aman Sahni, Deepak Sahni, Rahul, and Akhilesh, he said.

There were 15-20 other unidentified people from the Mallah Toli locality, the complainant said.

According to the FIR, the accused allegedly hurled caste-based slurs and objected to the wedding being held at a marriage hall before launching an "assault".

Gautam's relatives, Ajay Kumar and Manan Kant, sustained serious injuries in the attack.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS along with provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Rasra Police Station in-charge Vipin Singh said an investigation is underway.

