King Charles III trades barbs with Trump at state dinner

King Charles III reaffirmed the enduring strength of the US-UK alliance and the importance of NATO during a White House state dinner with President Trump, highlighting the historical ties and future cooperation between the two nations.

IMAGE: Britain's King Charles III points at the bell he presented to US President Donald Trump as a gift during a state dinner for the King and Queen Camilla at the White House in Washington, DC, on April 28, 2026. Photograph: Suzanne Plunkett/Reuters

Key Points King Charles III reaffirmed the strong US-UK alliance during a White House state dinner with President Trump.

The King highlighted the historical ties between the US and UK, particularly their cooperation during World War II and the formation of NATO.

He warned of increasing global volatility and the need for deeper cooperation through NATO and AUKUS to address security challenges.

King Charles III presented Trump with a bell from HMS Trump, symbolising the shared history and future of the two nations.

Despite serious discussions, the evening included light-hearted moments and jokes about historical events.

Britain’s King Charles III reaffirmed the enduring strength of the United States-United Kingdom alliance, underscored North Atlantic Treaty Organisation's centrality to global security, and shared light-hearted moments with President Donald Trump during a White House state dinner.

Historical Depth of Transatlantic Ties

In a formal toast following the US President’s remarks, the King highlighted the historical depth of transatlantic ties, recalling how both nations have 'fought and fallen together' and stood by each other through the best and worst of times.

Tracing the partnership back to World War II, he credited American leadership with helping rebuild a shattered Europe and shaping the foundations of the NATO alliance in 1949.

Addressing Global Security Challenges

Warning of an increasingly volatile global landscape, the monarch pointed to threats from hostile actors, rapidly evolving technologies, and challenges to international rules that have maintained balance for decades.

Referring to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, he said 'freedom is under attack' and stressed the need for deeper cooperation through NATO and AUKUS to tackle emerging security challenges.

The remarks come amid a sensitive diplomatic backdrop, following Trump's earlier suggestions about a potential US withdrawal from NATO and concerns over burden-sharing among allies, as well as tensions linked to Iran.

Humour and Shared History

Despite the serious undertone, the evening featured moments of humour.

The King described Trump's second term as 'historic' and joked about renovations at the White House, quipping that Britain had once attempted its own 'real estate redevelopment' when it burned the building in 1814 during the War of 1812.

He also referred to the cultural imprint of British heritage in American cities such as Charleston and Annapolis.

Symbolic Gift and Future Cooperation

In a symbolic gesture, the King presented Trump with a bell from HMS Trump, a Royal Navy submarine launched in 1944 that served in the Pacific during World War II.

"Should you ever need to get hold of us, just give us a ring," he said, drawing laughter from the audience.

The gift, he added, stands as a testament to the shared history and future of the two nations.