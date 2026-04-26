Starmer Expresses Relief After Shooting Near Trump

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed his relief to President Donald Trump after a shooting incident near the White House Correspondents Dinner, highlighting the importance of US-UK relations.

Photograph: Kind courtesy @RishiSunak/Twitter

Key Points Keir Starmer called Donald Trump to express relief after a shooting incident near the White House Correspondents Dinner.

Starmer and Trump discussed the urgent need to restore shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

King Charles III's upcoming state visit to the US is hoped to smooth relations between the UK and the US.

King Charles III is scheduled to address the US Congress during his visit.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Sunday called US President Donald Trump to express his "relief" that he was safe following the shooting incident at the White House Correspondents Dinner in Washington DC.

Trump had been hurriedly evacuated from the venue after an armed man rushed past a security checkpoint on Saturday night.

A US Secret Service officer was shot at from close-range in the clash but saved by his bullet-proof vest.

"He [Starmer] extended his best wishes to the president and first lady following the shocking scenes at last night's White House Correspondents Dinner. He expressed his relief that the president and first lady were safe and wished a speedy recovery to the officer injured," a Downing Street spokesperson said after the phone call.

Discussions on Global Economy and Security

"Turning to the Middle East, the leaders discussed the urgent need to get shipping moving again in the Strait of Hormuz, given the severe consequences for the global economy and cost of living for people in the UK and globally.

"The prime minister shared the latest progress on his joint initiative with President (Emmanuel) Macron to restore freedom of navigation, following the military planning conference at Northwood this week. They looked forward to speaking again soon," the spokesperson said.

Strained Relations and Upcoming State Visit

Relations between Starmer and Trump have been somewhat strained, with the US president taking to his Truth Social platform to criticise the UK's decision to maintain a defensive stance in the US-Iran conflict.

"Any attack on democratic institutions or on the freedom of the press must be condemned in the strongest possible terms. It is a huge relief that the President, the First Lady and all those attending are safe," Starmer said in a social media post earlier.

It is widely hoped that next week's State Visit to the US by King Charles III will help smooth over some of the impact on the UK-US so-called special relationship.

King Charles III's Visit to the US

King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to arrive in Washington DC on Monday as part of a four-day royal tour to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Buckingham Palace said the 77-year-old monarch is being kept "fully informed" of the developments and is "greatly relieved" that Trump and others at the dinner in Washington were unharmed.

"A number of discussions will be taking place throughout the day to discuss with US colleagues and our respective teams to what degree the events of Saturday evening may or may not impact on the operational planning for the visit," the palace said in a statement.

Charles is also due to deliver an address to the US Congress, followed by a State Dinner at the White House. The royals will then proceed to New York to pay tributes at the September 11 attacks memorial and visit a grassroots community organisation.