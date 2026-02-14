HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Kim Ju Ae, The Teenager Who Will Rule North Korea One Day

Kim Ju Ae, The Teenager Who Will Rule North Korea One Day

By REDIFF NEWS
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
February 14, 2026 14:20 IST

North Korean tyrant Kim Jong Un frequently appears in public with his daughter Kim Ju Ae, signaling her potential role as his successor. Recent photographs document their joint appearances at major events, including military exercises, tourism zone inaugurations, and New Year celebrations.

This week, South Korean intelligence indicated that the teenager will in fact be her father's successor. Kim Jong Un has reportedly three children, but only Kim Ju Ae has been seen in public.

Kim Jong Un's daughter Kim Ju Ae with her dad and mom Ri Sol Ju

IMAGE: Kim Ju Ae with her dad Kim Jong Un and mom Ri Sol Ju. All Photographs: KCNA via Reuters

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter Kim Ju Ae stand at a hotel reception counter as they attend an inauguration ceremony for hotels in the tourist resort in Samjiyon City, North Korea, December 20, 2025

IMAGE: Kim Jong Un and Kim Ju Ae attend an inauguration ceremony for hotels at a tourist resort in Samjiyon City, North Korea, December 20, 2025.
 

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter Kim Ju Ae attend a ceremony to celebrate the completion of the Wonsan Kalma Coastal Tourist Zone, in Wonsan, in North Korea, June 24, 2025

IMAGE: Kim Jong Un and Kim Ju Ae at a ceremony to celebrate the completion of the Wonsan Kalma Coastal Tourist Zone in Wonsan, North Korea, June 24, 2025.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, accompanied by his daughter Kim Ju Ae, directs a test of a large-caliber multiple-rocket launch system, in an unknown location, North Korea, January 27, 2026

IMAGE: Kim Jong Un, accompanied by Kim Ju Ae, directs a test of a large-caliber multiple-rocket launch system in an unknown location, North Korea, January 27, 2026.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, his wife Ri Sol Ju and their daughter Kim Ju Ae visit the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun to mark the New Year, in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on January 1, 2026

IMAGE: Kim Jong Un, his wife Ri Sol Ju and their daughter Kim Ju Ae visit the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun to mark the New Year in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on January 1, 2026.

Father and daughter walk hand in hand

IMAGE: Father and daughter walk hand in hand.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter Kim Ju Ae attend the launching ceremony of a warship that had been damaged upon its first attempt to launch, in Rajin, North Korea

IMAGE: Kim Jong Un and Kim Ju Ae attend the launch ceremony of a warship that had been damaged upon its first attempt to launch in Rajin, North Korea, here and below.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter Kim Ju Ae attend the launching ceremony of a warship that had been damaged upon its first attempt to launch, in Rajin, North Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter Kim Ju Ae attend the launching ceremony of a warship that had been damaged upon its first attempt to launch, in Rajin, North Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Naval Command of the Korean People's Army (KPA) on the occasion of the Navy Day, in North Korea

IMAGE: Kim Jong Un and Kim Ju Ae visit the naval command of the Korean People's Army on the occasion of Navy Day, here and below.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Naval Command of the Korean People's Army (KPA) on the occasion of the Navy Day, in North Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Naval Command of the Korean People's Army (KPA) on the occasion of the Navy Day, in North Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Naval Command of the Korean People's Army (KPA) on the occasion of the Navy Day, in North Korea

Kim Jong Un and daughter Kim Ju Ae watch the fire assault drill

IMAGE: Kim Jong Un and Kim Ju Ae watch a fire assault drill.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter at the April launch of a Choe Hyon-class warship in Nampo

IMAGE: Kim Jong Un and Kim Ju Ae at the launch of a Choe Hyon-class warship in Nampo.

North Korea observers believe Kim Jong Un wants daughter Kim Ju Ae to be his successor

IMAGE: North Korea observers believe Kim Jong Un wants Kim Ju Ae to be his successor.

Kim Ju Ae is always around her father

IMAGE: Kim Ju Ae is always around her father.

Photographs curated and Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
