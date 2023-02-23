News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Khera used derogatory remarks against democratically elected PM: Cop to SC

Khera used derogatory remarks against democratically elected PM: Cop to SC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 23, 2023 16:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered that Congress leader Pawan Khera, arrested by the Assam Police for his alleged remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, be released on interim bail till February 28.

IMAGE: Congress leader Pawan Khera. Photograph: ANI Photo

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said that upon being produced before the competent magistrate in Delhi, Khera would be released on interim bail.

"The above order will remain operational till Tuesday (February 28)," the bench, also comprising Justices M R Shah and P S Narasimha, said and listed the matter for February 27.

 

The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Uttar Pradesh seeking their responses on Khera's plea seeking clubbing of multiple first information reports (FIRs) lodged against him at Assam, Lucknow and Varanasi for his alleged remarks against the prime minister.

Senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for Khera, said the Congress leader had apologised for his remarks on the prime minister on the very same day and the offences alleged against him in these FIRs do not require arrest.

He said the choice of words used and the sections invoked against him do not match the offences alleged.

"It will have straightaway impact on the latitude of free speech," Singhvi said.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Assam Police, played the audio-video clip of the alleged remarks in the open court and said Khera cannot use such 'derogatory words' against a democratically elected prime minister of the country.

Bhati told the court that Khera has been arrested and will be produced before a competent magistrate during the day for transit remand.

The top court took up the matter at 3 pm, within an hour of Singhvi mentioning it for urgent listing.

Earlier in the day, Khera was arrested at the Delhi airport after being deplaned from a flight to Raipur in connection with his alleged remarks against Modi, made at a press conference on February 17 at Mumbai.

The Delhi Police said he was detained at the request of the Assam Police.

Khera, against whom a case has been registered in Assam, was asked by the Delhi Police to deplane. Congress leaders accompanying him sat on the tarmac in protest and resisted efforts to take him away without an arrest warrant.

Senior Delhi Police officials later handed them a document from the Assam Police seeking their help in arresting Khera.

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala accompanied Khera to a police station at the airport where there was a huge deployment of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

A case has been registered at Haflong police station in Assam against Khera under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for his alleged remarks against the prime minister.

'We are all on the @IndiGo6E flight 6E 204 to Raipur and all of a sudden my colleague @Pawankhera has been asked to deplane," Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate, who was also on the flight, said on Twitter.

'What sort of high handedness is this? Is there any rule of law? On what grounds is this being done and under whose order?' she said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'PM koi chui mui thodi hi hai'
'PM koi chui mui thodi hi hai'
Followed advice of authorities: IndiGo on Pawan Khera
Followed advice of authorities: IndiGo on Pawan Khera
'Govt says what we do is fine and you must accept it'
'Govt says what we do is fine and you must accept it'
Khalistan sympathisers clash with police in Amritsar
Khalistan sympathisers clash with police in Amritsar
Share of youth employment at 5-yr high in 2022: EPFO
Share of youth employment at 5-yr high in 2022: EPFO
Eluded by form but Warner optimistic about Ashes spot
Eluded by form but Warner optimistic about Ashes spot
Sensex ends in red; sheds 139 pts in volatile trade
Sensex ends in red; sheds 139 pts in volatile trade
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

It's a long battle, I'm ready to fight: Pawan Khera

It's a long battle, I'm ready to fight: Pawan Khera

'You wake up to see who was arrested last night'

'You wake up to see who was arrested last night'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances