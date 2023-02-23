It's a long battle, I'm ready to fight: Pawan Khera

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Thursday said that he is 'ready to fight the long battle' soon after Assam Police arrested him in the national capital.

IMAGE: Congress leader Pawan Khera after he was stopped by the Delhi police from boarding a plane to Raipur, on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Khera was later granted bail by the Supreme Court till February 28 and the apex court has directed his plea, seeking to club multiple FIRs against him, to be listed on February 27.

The SC also sought responses of the Assam and Uttar Pradesh governments over Khera's plea.

While he was being taken away by the Police, Khera said, "We will see (in which case they are taking me). It's a long battle and I'm ready to fight."

Earlier, Khera was de-boarded from a plane at Delhi airport 'after a request was received from the Assam Police to stop him', the Delhi Police said on Thursday.

The Assam Police had registered a case against the Congress leader in the Dima Hasao district.

Congress leaders protested after Khera was stopped by Delhi Police from boarding the plane at the airport.

In a video shared on Congress's Twitter handle, Khera said that he does not know why was he deboarded.

"I don't know. I was told that your baggage has to be checked. I said I do not have any luggage except a handbag. When I came down, I was told that I cannot go, a DCP would come. We are waiting for the DCP for the last 20 minutes. I don't know why I am being stopped," he said.

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate alleged that the Congress leaders were en route to Chhattisgarh's Raipur to attend the party's 85th Plenary Session when Khera was asked to deboard. She accused the BJP government of 'dictatorship'.

'We were going from Delhi to Raipur by Indigo flight 6E-204. Pawan Khera, KC Venugopal, Randeep Surjewala was also with us. We were heading to Raipur for the Congress Plenary Session. Pawar Khera was taken away stating that his bag has been exchanged but he was not carrying check-in baggage. He was then told that he had been deplaned and a DSP of CISF would come and serve him notice. If this is not a dictatorship, then what is it? Would you stop people from boarding the flight? The dictator got ED raids done before the session and now the government has come down to this kind of act,' she said in a video tweeted by the Congress party.

She further asked the sections under which action was being taken against Khera and said that they would not board the flight to Raipur until the Congress leader is allowed to board along with others.

"What wrong has he done that this action is being taken? The action is being taken under which sections, they will have to tell. We will keep standing here until the flight departs along with all of us including Pawan Khera," she said.

Venugopal, who was also with the group, tweeted, 'Modi govt is acting like a bunch of goons by deplaning @Pawankhera ji from the Delhi-Raipur flight and preventing him from joining the AICC Plenary. Using a flimsy FIR to restrict his movement & silence him is a shameful, unacceptable act. The entire party stands with Pawan ji.'

"Today we were going for the Congress Plenary Sessoin to Raipur, and our colleague Pawan Khera was told that he left his luggage but he was not carrying any luggage. Then the Police came and said Assam Police has registered an FIR," Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said.

"We asked them to show an arrest warrant but they did not show any order. It is completely illegal Assam and Delhi Police have stopped our flight forcefully," Surjewala added.