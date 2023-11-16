News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Key operative in Pak infiltration network killed in Uri

Key operative in Pak infiltration network killed in Uri

Source: PTI
November 16, 2023 19:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

In a major blow to terror infrastructure and terror sympathisers in the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, security forces have eliminated key launch commander Bashir Ahmad Malik in an anti-infiltration operation in the Uri sector, the army said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Malik and another terrorist were killed Wednesday in a joint operation, codenamed Op Kali, by the army and Jammu and Kashmir Police along the Line of Control.

"The salient aspect of this operation is the neutralization of Bashir Ahmed Malik, one of the two terrorists killed. He was an important cog in the Pakistan-enabled cross-border terrorism Jammu and Kashmir. He was an important terrorist launch commander for terror tanzeems (organisations) from Leepa in the North to the areas in PoJ&K, opposite Rajouri in the South," an army official said.

 

The official said Malik, who was active for the past 30 years, had enabled infiltration of a number of terrorists who caused the death of many Indian citizens, both security forces personnel as well as civilians.

"His neutralisation is a major blow dealt by us to the terror infrastructure across the line of control and its sympathisers and supporters," the official said.

Repeated infiltration attempts through the same area in the Uri sector of Baramulla district was a display of desperation by the adversary to push more terrorists into the Kashmir valley to spoil the prevailing peace and tranquillity, he said.

"We have a robust line of control security grid and we are on a high vigil. The Indian Army is well prepared to defeat any such infiltrations attempts and we will not let the enemy succeed with his devious designs," he added.

The joint operation was launched in the early hours of 15 November on specific intelligence from "own sources and SB, Srinagar, with respect to the likelihood of infiltration of terrorists across Line of Control in Uri sector," the officials said.

It was the second infiltration bid in the area with the last few days. The first bid was also thwarted.

"Based on the intelligence own counter intelligence and surveillance grids in this area was strengthened and own ambush were deployed,” the official said.

He said the weather during the operation was inclement and the area of this operation was treacherous in terms of terrain.

"This operation has resulted in neutralisation of two terrorists, whose mortal remains have been recovered. However, there may be more terrorist casualties who could be on the other side of the Line of Control. We did not cross the Line of Control.   

"The other recoveries included war-like stores encompassing two AK series rifles, two pistols, four Chinese hand grenades, ammunition along with medicines, eatables, Rupees 2630 in Pakistan currency and Pakistan National identity Card," the official added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Army kills 5 terrorists, foils huge infiltration bid
Army kills 5 terrorists, foils huge infiltration bid
Pak pushing foreign terrorists into J-K: Army
Pak pushing foreign terrorists into J-K: Army
Hizbul terrorist, bodyguard killed in infiltration bid
Hizbul terrorist, bodyguard killed in infiltration bid
U'khand rescue op may last 2-3 more days: VK Singh
U'khand rescue op may last 2-3 more days: VK Singh
World Cup PIX: Australia stay on course
World Cup PIX: Australia stay on course
WC final: IAF's Surya Kiran team to put on air show
WC final: IAF's Surya Kiran team to put on air show
WC controversy: Former Pak cricketer questions Rohit
WC controversy: Former Pak cricketer questions Rohit
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Infiltration bid foiled in Kupwara, 2 terrorists dead

Infiltration bid foiled in Kupwara, 2 terrorists dead

3 terrorists bid to infiltrate under Pak cover, killed

3 terrorists bid to infiltrate under Pak cover, killed

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances