Rediff.com  » News » Army foils infiltration bid in JK; 2 terrorist believed killed

Army foils infiltration bid in JK; 2 terrorist believed killed

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 07, 2023 10:15 IST
Two terrorist are believed to have been killed in a gunfight after Army troops guarding the Line of Control (LoC) scuttled an infiltration attempt from across the border in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district early Monday, officials said.

Troops in Degwar sector noticed the movement of some terrorists attempting to sneak into this side under the cover of darkness in the early hours of the day and engaged them in an encounter, the officials said.

They said two terrorists are believed to have been killed in the gunfight but their bodies are yet to be retrieved from the scene.

 

Jammu-based defence PRO Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said the two infiltrating terrorists were engaged by the joint team of Army and police in Garhi Battalion area around 2 am.

“One terrorist fell down immediately while the second terrorist tried to run back to LoC, engaged and hit and was seen falling down on the ground,” the officer said.

The movement of the terrorists was picked up in the general area Degwar Terva, he said, adding the operation is in progress and further details are awaited.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
An Encounter With Terror On A Cold Day
Rajouri Terror Attack Is A Warning!
Rajouri-Poonch J-K terror's new epicentre: Experts
Cement cos: Competition for market share intensifies
No Labuschagne in Australia's World Cup plans
Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as LS MP revoked
'A future war with China may start at a higher tempo'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

