Infiltration bid foiled in Kupwara, 2 terrorists killed

Infiltration bid foiled in Kupwara, 2 terrorists killed

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 30, 2023 15:14 IST
Two terrorists were killed as security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Saturday, police said.

Image only used for representation. Photograph: Mukesh Gupta/Reuters

The infiltration attempt took place in the Kumkadi area of the Machil sector in the north Kashmir district.

 

'Based on an intelligence input provided by Kupwara Police, in a joint operation carried by Army and police in Kumkadi area of Machal sector, two infiltrating terrorists have been killed so far,' Kupwara Police said in a post on X.

The operation is still underway, the police said.

So far, two AK rifles, four AK magazines, 90 rounds, a Pakistani pistol, a pouch and Rs 2,100 in Pakistani currency have been recovered from the encounter site, they said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
