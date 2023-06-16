News
Army kills 5 terrorists at LoC, foils biggest infiltration bid since 2021

Source: PTI
June 16, 2023 19:39 IST
Security forces killed five heavily armed foreign terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday and said it was the "biggest" infiltration bid to have been foiled since 2021, when India and Pakistan effected a ceasefire understanding.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI on Twitter

The operation in the Jumagund area in the Keran sector was launched on Thursday night based on intelligence input gathered by the Jammu and Kashmir police.

Briefing the media in Kupwara, the general officer commanding of the army's 28 Division, Major General Girish Kalia, said that based on the input, multiple ambushes were set up along the expected routes of infiltration.

 

"Simultaneously, the entire area, the LoC fence or the anti-infiltration obstacle system (AIOS), was kept under surveillance,” he said.

Around midnight, the movement of terrorists was picked up by the alert troops who braved challenging terrain and weather conditions.

"The infiltrating terrorists were engaged with precise and accurate fire, and in the ensuing firefight, five unidentified terrorists were neutralised," Maj Gen Kalia said, adding there was no collateral damage.

He said the terrorists were heavily armed and appeared to be very well trained.

During a search of the site Friday morning, a large amount of arms and ammunition, including five AK series rifles, 15 magazines and grenades, and equipment such as night vision devices and binoculars were recovered, he said.

Maj Gen Kalia said while there is a ceasefire understanding between India and Pakistan, the security forces have been getting a large number of intelligence inputs of likely infiltration from across the LoC in the recent past.

The army commander said the operation is a reflection of the high level of synergy between the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police who have been working tirelessly to ensure that "our beloved J-K remains peaceful and continues to progress on the path of development and prosperity".

He complimented the officers and jawans who took part in the operation, and assured everyone that the security forces ”shall remain steadfast in our resolve to defeat the evil designs of inimical elements".

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
