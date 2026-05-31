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Woman And Partner Arrested In Kerala Toddler Death Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 31, 2026 10:50 IST

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A woman and her partner have been arrested in Kerala after a post-mortem revealed the toddler died from alleged brutal abuse, sparking a police investigation into the child's death.

Key Points

  • A woman and her partner in Kerala have been arrested in connection with the death of her toddler.
  • The child allegedly suffered brutal abuse, leading to multiple injuries and ultimately death.
  • A post-mortem examination revealed numerous injuries on the child's body, prompting the arrest.
  • The toddler's grandparents raised suspicions, citing previous injuries and alleged abuse by the mother and her partner.

A woman and her male partner have been arrested in connection with the death of her one-and-a-half-year-old child from her first marriage in this district two days ago, police said on Sunday.

Arrest and Allegations of Abuse

An officer at Nedumangad Police Station said that Akhila and her partner, Ashkar, had been arrested for allegedly subjecting the toddler, Arshid, to brutal abuse, leading to his death on May 29.

 

According to the police, a post-mortem examination revealed multiple injuries on the child's body, leading to the arrest of both the mother and her partner.

Police registered a case of unnatural death on Saturday.

Partner's Statement and Hospital Visit

In his statement to the police, Ashkar said that on May 29, at about 4.30 p.m, after having food and water and while lying down to sleep, Arshid suddenly started coughing.

He then vomited through his mouth and nose, and the food and water he had consumed came out. Following this, he became unconscious and weak.

Ashkar said he took the child by ambulance to a nearby hospital. From there, he was shifted to the SAT Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

Upon examination, doctors declared that the child had already died at around 6.08 pm.

Family Suspicions and Prior Injuries

The toddler's body reportedly bore numerous healed scars from earlier injuries.

Police launched an investigation after the toddler's grandparents raised suspicions that the child's mother and her partner were responsible for his injuries.

A police officer said that the child's father had died before he was born.

Grandmother's Testimony and Previous Complaints

The child's maternal grandmother told a television channel on Saturday that there were several injuries all over the toddler's body.

"He had no injuries when he was taken from my home by my daughter," the grandmother tearfully claimed.

She also said that, on an earlier occasion, both of the child's arms had been broken in what her daughter claimed was a fall. Doubting that explanation, she lodged a complaint with the police.

"Subsequently, at the insistence of her partner, my daughter submitted a complaint to a DySP alleging that I was interfering in their affairs," the grandmother claimed.

Grandparents' Allegations of Abuse

The child's paternal and maternal grandfathers alleged that there were circular burn marks all over the toddler's body, which appeared to have been caused by cigarettes.

"There is no part of the child's body that was not injured," the maternal grandfather said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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