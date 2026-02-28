HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Migrant Workers Held in Kochi for Ganja Possession

Migrant Workers Held in Kochi for Ganja Possession

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
February 28, 2026 22:17 IST

In Kochi, police arrested five migrant workers from West Bengal and seized 30 kg of ganja, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.

Key Points

  • Five migrant workers from West Bengal were arrested in Puthencruz, Kochi, for allegedly possessing 30 kg of ganja.
  • The suspects transported the ganja from West Bengal to Kerala by train, disembarking at Aluva before reaching Puthencruz.
  • The ganja was intended for sale among migrant workers in Kochi.
  • Authorities had been monitoring the alleged drug smuggling operation for some time leading to the arrest.
  • Recent drug seizures in the Kochi rural district include significant quantities of ganja in Perumbavoor, Kalady, Kanjoor, Ramamangalam, and Aluva.

Police on Saturday said they arrested five migrant workers and allegedly seized 30 kilograms of ganja from them at Puthencruz.

Ashraf Mandal (56), Nuhunabi Mandal (45), Rofiqul (26), Ripan Mandal (41), and Yanus Ali Molla (42), all natives of Murshidabad in West Bengal, were arrested by the Rural District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) and officers from Puthencruz police station, police said.

 

According to police, the five brought the ganja from West Bengal and travelled to Kerala by train. They got off at Aluva and then went to Puthencruz by auto.

The five were taken into custody while standing at a waiting shed, and the ganja was found in separate packs in their shoulder bags, police said.

The drug was reportedly sold among migrant workers in the city, police added.

Authorities said the alleged drug smuggling gang had been under surveillance for some time.

Recent Drug Seizures in Kochi

In the past two weeks, rural district police seized 51 kg of ganja from Perumbavoor, 16 kg from Kalady, 6 kg from Kanjoor, 10 kg from Ramamangalam, and 5 kg from Aluva railway station.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
