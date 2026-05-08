Kerala Police Search For Missing Man In Double Murder Case

Kerala police are searching for a man missing since 2018, suspecting he may be another victim of his son, who is already accused of murdering his mother and brother in a shocking double murder case.

Key Points Kerala police are searching for Mathew, who has been missing since March 2018, in connection with a double murder case.

Saji, the son of the missing man, has been arrested for allegedly murdering his mother and brother.

The investigation was initiated after Saji's sister filed a missing persons complaint, leading to the discovery of the mother and brother's bodies.

Police are conducting a forensic examination on bones and cloth found during the search to determine if they are human remains.

Saji is also being investigated for allegedly sexually assaulting two women in the village.

Police on Friday conducted a search operation at a house in Nedumkandam to trace the body of a missing man after his son was arrested for allegedly killing his mother and brother, officials said.

Last month, police arrested Saji, who allegedly murdered his mother, Marykutty (70), and his brother Reji (48) at their house in Thootuvakada in Kalkoonthal village near Nedumkandam, and buried the bodies in the compound.

Double Murder Investigation Unfolds

The bodies were exhumed after Saji's sister filed a missing persons complaint, following which police launched an investigation and later arrested the accused, who had gone into hiding.

Police officials involved in the investigation said Saji's father, Mathew, had been missing since March 2018.

Search for Missing Father Intensifies

During the probe, investigators received information raising suspicion that Mathew, too, may have been murdered like Marykutty and Reji and buried within the house compound.

After taking Saji into custody again following a court order, police carried out a search operation on Friday using an earthmover at the property, officials said.

Forensic Examination Awaited

Police said a few bones and a piece of cloth were recovered during the search.

However, officials added that only a forensic examination can confirm whether the skeletal remains recovered are human.

Police said a detailed investigation is being carried out into Mathew's disappearance, including inquiries in neighbouring states.

Accused Faces Further Allegations

Saji had earlier claimed that he killed his mother and brother under the influence of alcohol following disputes within the family.

Police have also received information that Saji allegedly sexually assaulted two women in the village, and an investigation is underway into the matter.