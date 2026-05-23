Kerala Police Launch 'Operation Toofan' To Combat Narcotics

Kerala's Home Minister announces 'Operation Toofan', a comprehensive anti-narcotics campaign aimed at cracking down on drug syndicates and protecting students from drug abuse.

Key Points Kerala launches 'Operation Toofan' to combat drug syndicates and reduce narcotics abuse, especially among students.

The anti-narcotics campaign will focus on eliminating drug distribution networks near educational institutions.

Kerala Police will target synthetic drug supply chains and hybrid ganja networks through intelligence-based enforcement.

Police stations across Kerala will be transformed into people-friendly public service centres.

Stringent action will be taken against cybercrimes, fraud through loan apps, and social media abuse.

Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Saturday announced a comprehensive statewide anti-narcotics campaign titled "Operation Toofan: The Narco Hunt", aimed at cracking down on drug syndicates.

The minister announced the initiative after chairing his first high-level meeting of senior police officers at the Police Headquarters here.

Operation Toofan: Targeting Drug Networks

Chennithala said the special drive would begin from June 1, coinciding with the reopening of schools after the summer vacation, and would focus on eliminating drug distribution networks, especially around educational institutions.

"The aim is to uproot gangs that are trapping children in narcotics. Those who use drugs, sell them, spread them, and those behind their supply chains will all come under strict police surveillance. A special project has been prepared for this campaign," he said.

Describing narcotics, especially synthetic drugs, as a growing threat in Kerala, the minister said the police would launch intensified operations in the coming days to eradicate the menace.

"All those connected with narcotics activities will be brought under police surveillance," he said.

Focus on Synthetic Drugs and Inter-State Mafias

Chennithala said the campaign would particularly target synthetic drug supply chains, hybrid ganja networks and repeat offenders through intelligence-based and data-driven enforcement measures.

He said the Kerala Police chief would coordinate with police heads of other states to dismantle inter-state narcotics mafias.

Special monitoring would also be introduced to check the inflow of chemical and synthetic narcotics as well as hybrid ganja into the state, he added.

The minister warned of strict action against the sale of tobacco products and narcotic substances near schools.

"Strict action will also be taken against drug-linked activities in five-star hotels, DJ parties and parties conducted in backwaters and coastal areas," he said.

Reforms to Improve Police Functioning

Chennithala also announced a series of reforms aimed at improving police functioning and public accessibility in police stations across Kerala.

He said all 484 police stations in the state would undergo a major transformation and be converted into people-friendly public service centres.

"Any person arriving at a police station should be treated not as a criminal, but as a citizen deserving dignity. Visitors should be received with a 'Good Morning' or 'Namaskaram'," he said.

The minister said police personnel would be duty-bound to hear and address complaints with fairness and sensitivity.

He also directed steps to maintain cleanliness in police stations and instructed the DGP to initiate action under the Police Act to auction and remove abandoned and long-pending seized vehicles lying in station premises.

Crimes Against Women and Children

Chennithala further said strong measures would be taken in cases involving crimes against women and children, while the Janamaithri policing initiative and the Student Police Cadet programme would be strengthened to steer the younger generation away from criminal activities.

He said technology would be utilised more effectively to reduce traffic accidents and tackle cyber crimes.

The minister said police would take stringent action against fraud through loan apps, social media abuse, attempts to spread communal hatred online and cryptocurrency-related scams.

He added that he would discuss with Chief Minister V D Satheesan the need for additional personnel and technological infrastructure to handle cybercrime cases more effectively.

New mobile applications and IT-based systems would also be introduced to improve road safety and reduce accidents, he said.

The police training syllabus would be revised as part of wider modernisation efforts, the minister added.

Addressing Police Suicides and Other Issues

Chennithala said the growing number of suicides within the police force was being viewed seriously and senior officers had been instructed to avoid placing unnecessary pressure on subordinate personnel and to provide them greater freedom in discharging duties.

The minister also said a five-member committee had been appointed to study proposals regarding strengthening officer-level presence in police stations, including deployment-related suggestions concerning Sub-Inspectors, Circle Inspectors and Deputy Superintendents of Police.

Further action would be taken based on the panel's recommendations, he added.

Replying to questions from reporters, Chennithala said legal action would be initiated once the SIT report is received in the alleged assault incident involving the gunman of the former chief minister during the Nava Kerala Yatra.

On the eviction-related developments at Kizhakkambalam in Ernakulam district, he said the police had no intention of using excessive force and that the action was carried out under pressure arising from court directions.

"The Advocate General has been entrusted with securing relief from the court in the matter," the Home minister added.