Around 12K cops join anti-drug drive in Punjab; 750 locations raided

The Punjab police launched a statewide operation against drugs, conducting raids at more than 750 locations as the cabinet sub-committee on the drug menace held its first meeting on Saturday, officials said.

IMAGE: Policemen checking vehicles during an anti-drug drive in Punjab, March 1, 2025. Photograph: Courtesy Punjab Police on X

Around 12,000 police personnel were involved in the operation being carried out as part of an anti-drug campaign.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday set a deadline of three months to make the state drug-free.

As part of the state government's renewed push against the drug problem, action is being taken against drug peddlers and in some places, their properties were also demolished.

Cabinet minister Aman Arora on Saturday appealed to all political parties that instead of playing politics, they should extend their support to the state government's anti-drug campaign to save Punjab.

He also gave a clarion call to social and religious organisations and NGOs to come forward to join hands with the state government to form a united front and make Punjab a drug-free state.

The meeting of the cabinet sub-committee was also attended by chief secretary KAP Sinha and director general of police Gaurav Yadav.

Police said a massive state-level cordon and search operation (CASO) at identified drug hotspots' -- the points of sale of drugs and psychotropic substances -- led to the arrest of 290 drug smugglers after registration of 232 FIRs.

Director general of police Gaurav Yadav said the four-hour long operation also led to the recovery of 8.14 kg heroin, 1.21 kg opium, 3.5 kg ganja, 19 kg poppy husk, 700 grams charas, 16,238 intoxicant tablets, injections and Rs 8.02 lakh cash.

The police said police personnel cordoned off as many as 369 drug hotspots and conducted 798 raids in such areas.

The DGP said police have devised a comprehensive strategy and such operations will continue till the scourge of drugs is eradicated from the state.

Addressing the media after the meeting earlier in the day, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, who heads the Cabinet sub-committee, said the first meeting of the "Yudh Nashia Virudh" campaign was held to ensure strict action against drug peddlers and drug smugglers.

"The Aam Aadmi Party has launched a big attack against drugs. (CM Bhagwant) Mann has issued strict instructions. As per directions of AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal's directions, we will take strict action. Soon, not even a single drug peddler will be found in Punjab," he claimed.

Members of the cabinet sub-committee have been assigned different districts to monitor the police action against the drug menace, he said.

Cheema said he will visit Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Nawanshahr, Hoshiarpur, Rupnagar and Tarn Taran districts while Arora will look after Ludhiana, Patiala, Kapurthala, Mohali, Amritsar and Jalandhar.

Minister Taranpreet Singh Sond will visit Sangrur, Barnala, Bathinda, Fatehgarh Sahib, Moga and Malerkotla and Laljit Singh Bhullar will see Faridkot, Mukstar, Fazilka, Mansa and Ferozepur.

Health Minister Balbir Singh will supervise the drug de-addiction and rehabilitation programme in the state.

Cheema appealed to the families of drug addicts to admit their addicted members to drug de-addiction facilities.

He said this "decisive war" against drugs aims to break the supply line of drugs, which may cause health issues for addicts.

Speaking to reporters, Arora lashed out at the previous governments for the drug menace. "A 360-degree action is visible on the ground," said Arora, referring to the ongoing police action against drug peddlers at many places in the state.

"Those who are drug addicts, the health department will not treat them as criminals. They will be treated as patients and they will be treated in hospitals," Arora said.

He said that it was not 100 percent possible to stop "the rivers of drugs", started by the previous governments, without the support of the 3 crore people of Punjab.

Arora said it was his promise to all political parties, religious bodies and social organisations that the Punjab government, Kejriwal and Mann will uproot the "cancer of drugs from the state".

"I want to urge them that it is not an issue of a party or a government but it is about saving Punjab, the youth and future generations... I want to urge all political parties that they should give their support over this (anti-drug campaign) issue instead of playing politics so that we save our next generation" said Arora.

The state government has formed a committee, led by Finance Minister Cheema, to oversee the actions of the police and health departments in tackling the drug problem.