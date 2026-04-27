Kerala Court Seeks Report On Underage Marriage Allegations

A Kerala court is seeking a report from Madhya Pradesh police regarding allegations of an underage marriage at a Kerala temple, sparking a legal and political controversy.

Key Points Kerala court seeks report from Madhya Pradesh Police regarding alleged underage marriage.

The petition seeks registration of a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

CPI(M) leaders and temple officials are accused of facilitating the alleged underage marriage.

The Kerala High Court has granted interim relief from arrest to the man involved, who claims the woman is above 18.

A Madhya Pradesh Police team returned without completing interrogation in the case.

A court here on Monday sought a report from the Madhya Pradesh Police regarding the alleged underage marriage of a woman who drew attention during the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela and later married her friend, a Muslim man, at a temple in Kerala.

The Thiruvananthapuram Additional District and Sessions Court (POCSO Act), presided over by Judge Shibu M P, directed the station house officer of the Maheshwar police station to file a report before May 20.

Investigation into Temple Marriage Allegations

The court was considering a petition filed by P Nagaraj of Neyyattinkara, seeking the registration of a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan, Education Minister V Sivankutty, Rajya Sabha MP A A Rahim, Mohammad Farman Khan, who married the woman, Poovar Arumannur Nayinar Devi Temple president N Hareendran, and secretary Ajithkumar.

The petitioner alleged that CPI(M) leaders and temple office-bearers had facilitated the underage marriage.

He also sought the cancellation of the marriage and an order directing the police to conduct a detailed probe into those involved.

Court's Directive and Ongoing Investigation

While considering the petition, the court noted that a case regarding the marriage had already been registered at the Maheshwar police station in Madhya Pradesh and that the investigation was underway.

The court, therefore, sought a report from the station house officer of the Maheshwar police station to be filed when the petition is taken up again on May 20.

Legal Challenges and Claims of False Accusation

The Kerala High Court has granted interim relief to Khan, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, from arrest in the Madhya Pradesh police case.

Khan and the woman have claimed that a false case was registered against them, asserting that she is above 18 years of age. They have also sought police protection, alleging that they fear being forcibly taken to Madhya Pradesh.

A Madhya Pradesh Police team that recently reached Kochi to interrogate the woman and Khan returned without completing the process.