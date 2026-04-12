CPI(M) Defends Kerala Temple Marriage Amidst Age Allegations and Sangh Parivar Criticism

Amidst controversy surrounding a Kerala temple marriage, the CPI(M) staunchly defends the inter-religious union, dismissing age allegations and accusing the Sangh Parivar of instigating the dispute.

Key Points CPI(M) defends a Kerala temple marriage between a young woman and her Muslim friend, calling it a 'real Kerala story'.

Age-related allegations have triggered an investigation in Madhya Pradesh, with claims the woman was underage at the time of the marriage.

CPI(M) leaders assert that all documents were verified before the marriage, including Aadhaar and PAN card, showing the woman was of appropriate age.

The Sangh Parivar is accused of instigating the controversy, with the CPI(M) alleging the couple is now under severe threat.

A complaint has been filed seeking action against those involved in the marriage, alleging illegal procedures and conspiracy.

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan on Sunday said there was nothing wrong with a young woman who came into the limelight during the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela marrying her Muslim friend at a temple in Kerala, blaming the Sangh Parivar for the controversy.

An investigation was recently launched in Madhya Pradesh following claims that the woman was only 16 years old at the time of the marriage.

Addressing a press conference, Govindan said he maintained that the marriage was a "real Kerala story".

"What is wrong with it? It was a real Kerala story," he said.

Govindan, along with General Education Minister V Sivankutty and CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP A A Rahim, had attended the marriage held last month in Thiruvananthapuram.

He said the age-related issue was a legal matter and should be investigated by the police and concerned authorities.

"We have faced several cases. We are not the people who hide when a case is registered," he said.

Govindan said all documents produced by the woman were examined before the marriage.

"Two persons, knowing it was favourable to marry in Kerala, came here and approached the police. Even her father was with her and submitted documents showing she was of the appropriate age. There were two main documents, Aadhaar and PAN card, and both carried the same date of birth," he said.

He added that the documents were verified by the police, temple authorities and officials issuing the marriage certificate.

Accusations Against Sangh Parivar

Govindan alleged that the Sangh Parivar was behind the controversy.

"They are surprised that such a marriage happened here. The couple say they are under severe threat now," he said.

He said that, for the CPI(M), it was a case of two young individuals from different religions deciding to marry and approaching the police, following which the marriage was conducted at a temple.

Party leaders had attended the ceremony to congratulate the couple, he added.

"We still believe what was done is right. We will not retreat under pressure from the Sangh Parivar narrative. We will continue to support such matters," Govindan said.

Complaint Filed Against Marriage

Meanwhile, Anjana Devi, a member of the National Commission for Women advisory board and a native of Thiruvananthapuram, has filed a complaint with the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister seeking action against those involved in the marriage.

In her complaint, she named the woman's husband, Farman Khan, Sivankutty, Govindan and Rahim as accused.

Devi alleged that the marriage was conducted illegally and forcibly in Kerala as part of a conspiracy, and claimed that the woman's father had opposed it, stating that she had not attained the age of majority.

"Sivankutty, Govindan and Rahim were aware of the allegations and, despite that, conspired to conduct the marriage immediately and get it registered on the same day. Without their active connivance, Khan would not have been able to carry out the illegal marriage," the complaint stated.

She further alleged that due procedure under the Special Marriage Act, including issuance of notice and inviting objections, was not followed.

According to her, had such procedures been followed, the father could have raised objections and the marriage might not have been solemnised.

Devi also alleged that those in positions of power used their authority to facilitate the marriage and prevent objections.

In her petition, she urged that CPI(M) leaders be included as accused in the FIR registered in Madhya Pradesh and sought their immediate arrest.