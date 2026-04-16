MP Police Probe Marriage of Woman Who Met Muslim Man at Kumbh Mela

Madhya Pradesh Police are investigating a Kerala temple marriage between a woman and a Muslim man after her parents claimed she is underage, prompting her to seek police protection.

Photograph: Wikimedia Commons

Key Points Madhya Pradesh Police are investigating the marriage of a woman and a Muslim man in Kerala following claims she is underage.

The woman and her husband, Mohammad Farman, are currently residing in Kochi and have sought police protection.

The woman claims she is 18, while her parents allege she is only 16, leading to a case being registered in Madhya Pradesh.

Kerala High Court has granted Farman temporary protection from arrest until May 20.

CPI(M) leaders attended the wedding, and some left leaders allege a political conspiracy behind the case.

A team of Madhya Pradesh Police on Thursday reached Kochi to probe the marriage of a young woman who came into the limelight during the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela and later married her friend, a Muslim man, at a temple in Kerala.

The girl and Mohammad Farman of Palra in Uttar Pradesh, who married her at a temple in Thiruvananthapuram last month, are presently staying in Kochi.

The parents of the girl claimed that she is only aged 16 and the case is registered at the Maheshwar police station in Madhya Pradesh against Farman.

The Kerala High Court on April 8 granted Farman temporary protection from arrest till May 20.

A five-member team, including a woman officer from Maheshwar police station in Madhya Pradesh, reached Thrikkakara police station in the morning and met the Station House Officer.

Officials at Thrikkakara police station said the Madhya Pradesh Police had approached them to obtain details of Farman's friend residing within the station limits.

However, the person could not be traced, police officials said.

Officials further said the Madhya Pradesh Police have information that the girl and Farman reside in Kalamassery.

A police officer from Madhya Pradesh involved in the probe told the media at Thrikkakara police station that a case has been registered based on documents indicating that the girl is only 16 years old.

He also said that the Aadhaar card submitted for registering the marriage in Thiruvananthapuram needs to be verified.

"We have come here as part of the investigation. The video of the marriage is from Thiruvananthapuram, but the woman is currently staying here," the officer said.

Protection Sought Amidst Investigation

Meanwhile, the girl has submitted a petition to the State Police Chief and the Kochi City Police Commissioner seeking protection.

In her petition, she claimed that she is 18 years old and alleged that there could be attempts to forcibly take her to Madhya Pradesh.

She sought police protection for herself and Farman to prevent any such move.

Political Figures at the Wedding

CPI(M) leaders, including State Secretary M V Govindan, Minister V Sivankutty and Rajya Sabha MP A A Rahim, had attended the wedding held at a temple in Thiruvananthapuram last month.

Left leaders, including CPI State Secretary Binoy Viswam, had alleged a political conspiracy behind the case.