Political Row Erupts Over Kerala Temple Marriage Controversy

A political storm is brewing in Kerala over a temple marriage involving a young woman, with accusations of underage status and politically motivated support fueling the controversy.

Key Points CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam alleges political motives behind the controversy surrounding a Kerala temple marriage.

An investigation was launched in Madhya Pradesh following claims the woman was underage at the time of the marriage.

Left leaders previously supported the couple, calling their marriage the 'real Kerala Story'.

Congress leader K Muraleedharan suggests CPI(M) support was politically motivated to gain votes.

BJP state general secretary S Suresh calls for an investigation into an alleged conspiracy behind the marriage.

CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam on Saturday said there was a political motive behind the controversy surrounding the marriage of a young woman who came into the limelight during the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela and later married her friend, a Muslim man, at a temple in Kerala.

An investigation was recently launched in Madhya Pradesh after claims surfaced that she was only 16 years old at the time of the marriage.

Last month, following the wedding in the state, Left leaders met the couple and described it as the "real Kerala Story".

Speaking to reporters, Viswam said the marriage had been approved based on the Aadhaar card produced before the authorities and that any new information should be properly investigated.

He said the incident was still a "Kerala Story".

"When her age was checked, she was not a minor. Her age was determined based on the Aadhaar card details," he said.

When asked about allegations that the woman is underage, he said, "There is politics behind all this. You may forget it, but we will not."

Opposition Parties Weigh In

Congress leader K Muraleedharan said it should be noted that the case was registered by the Madhya Pradesh government, which was opposed to the marriage.

Referring to Left leaders visiting the couple and extending support, Muraleedharan said CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan might have done so to get a few votes for the party in the Assembly election.

"When we get involved in such issues, all aspects should be examined. You should not rush to give an opinion to gain a few votes," he said.

BJP state general secretary S Suresh said an investigation should be conducted into those allegedly involved in a conspiracy behind the marriage.

"This was a conspiracy that has now come to light. CPI(M) leaders M V Govindan, V Sivankutty, and A A Rahim are involved in the conspiracy," Suresh alleged.

He also questioned who had given Govindan and Sivankutty permission to conduct the marriage of a 16-year-old. "CPI(M) should answer this," he said.