Police Probe Alleged Child Marriage In Kerala's Kasaragod

Kerala police have launched an investigation into an alleged child marriage in Kasaragod, booking four individuals including the girl's father and the alleged groom, highlighting the ongoing efforts to combat child marriage in India.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Kerala police are investigating an alleged child marriage involving a 16-year-old girl in Kasaragod.

Four individuals have been booked, including the girl's father, a panchayat member, a cleric, and the alleged groom.

The marriage was reportedly solemnised at a mosque, and the groom has since left for South Korea.

Police are examining CCTV footage and will be questioning witnesses as part of the investigation.

A case has been registered against the organisers of an alleged child marriage in this district, police said on Saturday.

Four persons, including the father of a 16-year-old girl, Padna panchayat member P K Thajuddin, a cleric of Azhikkal Juma Masjid, and Sabir (28), who allegedly married the girl, have been booked by Chandera police station, they added.

Police said the case was registered after the Child Marriage Prohibition Officer received a complaint that the minor girl from Valiyaparamba had been married off to Sabir, solemnised at the mosque on April 13. After the wedding, Sabir later left for South Korea, where he is employed, police said.

Investigation Details of the Child Marriage Case

The Child Marriage Prohibition Officer subsequently filed a report in a magistrate's court, which directed police to register a case and conduct an investigation.

Officials said Thajuddin was made an accused as he allegedly took the initiative to solemnise the marriage in his capacity as secretary of the mosque.

Police noted that he also heads a committee formed at the panchayat level to prevent child marriages.

Denials and Further Steps in the Investigation

The girl's parents and the other accused have denied that any such marriage took place, police said.

As part of the investigation, statements from persons suspected of having witnessed the ceremony will be recorded, and CCTV footage from the mosque will be examined.

The accused will be summoned soon for detailed questioning, police added.