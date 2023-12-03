News
KCR sends in his resignation, son congratulates Cong

KCR sends in his resignation, son congratulates Cong

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Last updated on: December 03, 2023 20:01 IST
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has sent his resignation to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan in the wake of his party's defeat in the assembly election, Bharat Rashtra Samiti working president K T Rama Rao said on Sunday.

IMAGE: Telangana CM and BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao being greeted by supporters as he casts his vote for the assembly elections, at Chintamadaka village in Siddipet on Thursday, November 30, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Later, Raj Bhavan said that Governor Soundararajan has accepted Rao's resignation and urged him to continue in office till the formation of the new government.

'Rao's resignation letter was received, and the Governor accepted it,' a press communique from Raj Bhavan said.

 

The Governor requested Rao to continue in office till the formation of the new government, it said.

Earlier, Rama Rao told reporters that the results were not as his party wanted but the BRS is thankful to the people for giving it an opportunity to serve them for two consecutive terms.

"As part of the democratic process, our chief minister has already sent his resignation to the Governor. I think the due process will follow," he said.

The BRS would continue to strive for the greater good of Telangana people under the leadership of KCR, he said.

Congratulating Congress for winning the people's mandate, the BRS leader said his party would extend all cooperation to the new government.

The BRS would play the role of constructive opposition, he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
