Battle for four states 2023: LEADS/RESULTS

Battle for four states 2023: LEADS/RESULTS

Last updated on: December 03, 2023 08:00 IST
Votes are being counted in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana in what is seen as a semi-final contest ahead of the general elections in less than six months.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

While exit polls have predicted a Congress victory in Telangana and Chhattisgarh, the race in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh is quite close. However, some exit polls give the Bharatiya Janata Party a clear majority in these two states.

 

On the other hand, the Congress is looking to buck the trend of Rajasthan not repeating a government in the past three decades.

Who will succeed in the battle for four states.

All leads/results are here.

 

 

 

 

