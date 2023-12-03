Battle for four states 2023: LEADS/RESULTS

Votes are being counted in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana in what is seen as a semi-final contest ahead of the general elections in less than six months.

While exit polls have predicted a Congress victory in Telangana and Chhattisgarh, the race in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh is quite close. However, some exit polls give the Bharatiya Janata Party a clear majority in these two states.

On the other hand, the Congress is looking to buck the trend of Rajasthan not repeating a government in the past three decades.

Who will succeed in the battle for four states.

