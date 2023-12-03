INDIA allies shred Cong for poor show in 3 states

With the Bharatiya Janata Party poised for a win in three Hindi heartland states, members of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) have shredded the Congress for its poor show.

Photograph: PTI Photo

While the Trinamool Congress claimed that the BJP's bright show is more of a 'failure' of the Congress than a success story of the saffron party, the Janata Dal-United saw it as a 'positive signal for national politics'.

The Communist Party of India-Marxist in Kerala said that the Congress's decision to go at it alone to defeat the saffron party was the sole reason for the present outcome.

The BJP was racing towards power in the Hindi heartland states of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and had a distinct edge in Chhattisgarh in the counting of votes for the assembly polls in these states.

'In the three states, it is more of a failure of the Congress than a success story of the BJP,' TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said in a social media message.

The Congress was poised to oust the Bharat Rashtra Samiti in Telangana.

Ghosh claimed that the results of elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, a crucial electoral exercise ahead of Lok Sabha polls just months away, will not have any impact on the general elections.

'TMC is the party which can provide leadership in the battle to defeat the BJP in the country,' he said in a message on his X handle.

The TMC leader claimed that to win the elections in these states, other parties have imbibed the welfare schemes of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

In Patna, senior JD-U leader Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, a state minister, was approached by journalists with queries about the trends showing a BJP win in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, where it has turned the tables on the ruling Congress, and also in Madhya Pradesh, where it has surmounted incumbency despite being in power for four consecutive terms.

"Normally, questions should be asked only after the results are out and not when we have only trends. Still, it can be said that the trends point towards a positive signal for national politics," he said.

He parried questions as to whether he believed the Congress had erred in not taking all constituents of the INDIA along in the state polls, which it chose to fight on its own steam.

Nonetheless, Chaudhary's cryptic remark may be seen in the backdrop of Nitish Kumar, the JD-U's supreme leader, having chided the Congress for putting 'opposition unity' on the back burner.

Meanwhile, the CPI-M, a part of the INDIA bloc, also alleged that 'infighting' within the grand old party, 'hunger for power' and some of its leader's working as 'undercover agents of the BJP', all led to the present outcome in the assembly polls in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, on the other hand, said that the poll outcome was the result of Narendra Modi's good governance.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, addressing a huge crowd at a Nava Kerala Sadas event in Palakkad, said that when facing a foe like BJP in those three states, it was necessary to ensure a united front as much as possible.

"Instead of doing that, the Congress thought it had already won, that it was a big power and no one could defeat it. This thought is what has led it to the present downfall," Vijayan said.

He said that after the polls were announced in those states, all calculations indicated that people did not want BJP to come in power there and that it was possible to ensure a huge setback for the saffron party; however, the Congress was not ready to unite all the secular forces, and this stand resulted in the present situation.

He also alleged the Congress leader Kamal Nath acted as the BJP's B team in Madhya Pradesh by not opposing communal acts and instead supporting them.

"The thinking that adopting a soft Hindutva stand would help to defeat extreme Hindutva is an illusion. Their (Congress) campaign was helpful for BJP (in Madhya Pradesh). The BJP is winning there with a good number of seats.

"This misfortune was created by the Congress. It needs to realise it and learn its lesson from that," Vijayan said.

He said that while it was necessary to defeat the BJP, the election results have shown that it cannot be achieved by the Congress on its own.

"They should learn their lesson from this, rectify their mistakes and adopt the correct stand of bringing together all secular forces to defeat the BJP," he added.

Kerala Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas said that the Congress was unable to lead the fight against the BJP even in the states ruled by the grand old party due to infighting within it.

"Infighting, hunger for power, inability to take up a proper secular stand and many Congress leaders, including in Kerala, working as undercover agents of the BJP led to the present situation," Riyas alleged.

He alleged that the Congress leaders working as undercover agents for the BJP have betrayed those in the party who have a secular mindset.

"Rajasthan is one of the examples of infighting for personal gains adversely affecting the fight against the BJP. The Congress needs to learn its lesson that BJP has to be defeated by whatever means possible," Riyas said.