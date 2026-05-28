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Home  » News » Key Manipur Insurgent Commander Arrested In Delhi: Details

Key Manipur Insurgent Commander Arrested In Delhi: Details

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 28, 2026 09:03 IST

A key commander of the banned Manipuri insurgent group, Kangleipak Communist Party, has been arrested in Delhi, leading to a significant arms seizure and raising concerns about potential insurgent activity in the capital.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Haobijam Dilip Singh, a key commander of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party, has been arrested in Delhi.
  • The joint operation was conducted by Delhi Police, Manipur Police, and central agencies.
  • The arrest led to the seizure of a large cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives in Manipur's Kakching district.
  • Haobijam was wanted in connection with more than a dozen cases registered under the UAPA.
  • Authorities are investigating whether Delhi was a target for the insurgent group.

In a joint operation, security forces have arrested Haobijam Dilip Singh, a key commander of the banned Manipuri insurgent outfit Kangleipak Communist Party, in Delhi, officials said on Thursday.

The operation was conducted by the Special Cell of Delhi Police, Manipur Police and Central agencies.

 

Arms and Ammunition Seized

Based on his interrogation, security forces carried out a recovery operation in Manipur's Kakching district, leading to the seizure of a large cache of arms, ammunition and explosives, the officials said.

Haobijam, believed to be a key member of the proscribed outfit, was wanted in more than a dozen cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), they said.

Investigation into Insurgent Activities

According to the officials, Haobijam came to Delhi for a "secret meeting", prompting central agencies to probe whether the national capital was also on the radar of the insurgent group.

Investigators are examining his movements, contacts and the purpose of his visit to Delhi, sources said.

Further details about Haobijam's arrest are awaited.

Details of the Seized Weapons

Among the weapons seized in Kakching were an AK-56 rifle, an Amogh rifle, an AI rifle and an M4 rifle fitted with a scope. Several empty magazines of INSAS, AK, SLR, M4 and light machine gun (LMG) rifles were also seized, they said.

The security forces also recovered 51 high-explosive bombs, two para bombs, 11 detonators and four lethod shells during the operation.

The officials said nearly 2,000 live cartridges of different calibres, including Amogh, INSAS, AK, .303 and SLR ammunition, were also seized from the site.

Apart from arms and explosives, security forces recovered bags of different colours, a tarpaulin sheet, plastic bags and a Redmi 13C mobile phone fitted with Airtel and Jio SIM cards, they said.

Potential for Large-Scale Violence

Officials suspect that the seized weapons and explosives could have been meant for large-scale violent activities in Manipur and elsewhere.

The central agencies are now investigating whether there was any larger conspiracy involving Delhi or any other metropolitan cities, sources said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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