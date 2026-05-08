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Huge Arms Cache Recovered In Manipur Joint Operation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 08, 2026 09:04 IST

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A joint operation in Manipur's Senapati and Churachandpur districts resulted in the seizure of a large cache of arms and ammunition, significantly impacting regional security and efforts to combat insurgency.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Security forces recovered a significant cache of arms and ammunition in Manipur's Senapati district during a joint operation.
  • The seized weapons included AK-47 rifles, MP-5 rifles, and locally made firearms, along with numerous live rounds.
  • Another operation in Churachandpur led to the recovery of additional arms, explosives, and IEDs.
  • The arms seizure is expected to disrupt illegal arms supply networks and deter insurgent activities in the region.

A huge cache of arms, ammunition and explosives were seized in Manipur's Senapati and Churachandpur districts, police said on Friday.

In a joint operation conducted on Thursday at the Maranmei hill range in Senapati district, personnel of the Assam Rifles, Manipur Police and CRPF recovered 15 weapons along with a large quantity of ammunition, they said.

 

Details Of The Arms Recovered

The seized arms included an AK-47 rifle with a magazine, an MP-5 rifle with a magazine, a .303 rifle, two .22 rifles, four locally made bolt-action rifles, three .32 pistols, two .22 pistols and a locally made shotgun. More than 70 live rounds of various calibres were also recovered, they added.

Police said the recovery of such a large cache of weapons was a significant step towards disrupting illegal arms supply networks operating in the region and would act as a deterrent against insurgent activities.

Additional Arms And Explosives Seized

In another operation carried out in the Hengkapkot area of Churachandpur, security forces recovered additional arms and explosives.

The seized items included three single-barrel rifles, one .303 rifle, a pumpi, four rocket shells, a 500-gram cylindrical IED and a 4-kg conical IED.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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