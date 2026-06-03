Uttar Pradesh Police Arrest Man For Wife's Murder After Encounter

Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested Shiv Bhole in Kaushambi for the alleged murder of his wife, Maya Devi, following a dramatic encounter where the accused, a repeat offender, was injured.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A 48-year-old man, Shiv Bhole, was arrested in Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly strangling his wife to death.

The arrest followed a police encounter where Shiv Bhole sustained a gunshot injury to his leg after allegedly firing at officers.

Police seized a country-made pistol, live cartridges, and a motorcycle from the accused, who confessed to the murder during interrogation.

Shiv Bhole was previously convicted in a 2015 murder case and was out on bail when the latest incident occurred.

A 48-year-old man accused of strangling his wife to death was arrested after an encounter with police in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district, officials said on Wednesday. The accused suffered a gunshot injury in his leg during the exchange of fire, they said.

Police Encounter Leads To Arrest

The accused, Shiv Bhole, a resident of Ghoghpurwa village in the Mahewa Ghat area, had allegedly killed his wife Maya Devi, 45, by strangulation on the intervening night of June 1 and 2 before fleeing.

Kaushambi Circle Officer Janeshwar Prasad Pandey said following directions from Superintendent of Police Satyanarayan Prajapat to arrest the accused, three police teams were formed. While checking suspicious persons and vehicles near Shahpur Mod and Bhagwatpur Mod around midnight, a police team spotted a motorcycle-borne suspect and tried to stop him, the officer said.

"The suspect tried to mislead the police team and escape. During the chase, he lost control of the motorcycle near Har Bhajan Baba temple in Bairagipur and fell on a dirt road," Pandey said. The police said the accused was surrounded and asked to surrender, but he allegedly opened fire at the team. In retaliatory firing, he sustained a bullet injury in his leg and was apprehended.

During interrogation, Shiv Bhole allegedly confessed to killing his wife, the police said. A country-made .315 bore pistol, three live cartridges and a motorcycle were seized from his possession, officials said. The injured accused was admitted to the district hospital for treatment and further legal proceedings are underway, the police said.

Shiv Bhole had earlier been convicted in a 2015 murder case registered at Mahewa Ghat police station. He was sentenced to life imprisonment and fined by an Additional District Judge court in Kaushambi on January 10, 2023, and was out on bail at the time of the latest incident, they added.