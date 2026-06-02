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Man Arrested For Allegedly Murdering Wife In Kaushambi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 02, 2026 15:15 IST

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A man in Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested for the alleged murder of his wife, sparking a police investigation into the domestic dispute.

Key Points

  • A 48-year-old man in Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested for allegedly murdering his 45-year-old wife.
  • The village head informed the police after the man, Shiv Bhola, allegedly strangled his wife, Maya Devi.
  • Preliminary investigations suggest an altercation between the couple led to the murder.
  • Police have registered a case based on a complaint from the victim's family and have formed teams to arrest the accused.

A 48-year-old man allegedly murdered his wife by strangling her in the Maheva Ghat area of Kaushambi district, police said on Tuesday.

Police Investigation Into Kaushambi Murder

Superintendent of Police Satyanarayan Prajapat said that earlier this morning, the Ghoghpur village head informed the Maheva Ghat police station that a villager named Shiv Bhola, 48, had murdered his wife, Maya Devi, 45. Acting immediately, the police reached the spot to collect evidence. Senior officials have also inspected the crime scene.

 

Details Of The Alleged Crime

He further informed that preliminary inquiries suggest that the victim, Maya Devi, had an altercation with her husband. During the night itself, Bhola allegedly strangled Devi to death. A piece of cloth was also found wrapped around the deceased's neck.

Legal Action And Ongoing Search

Based on a written complaint filed by the victim's family, the police have registered a case at the Maheva Ghat police station.

Three teams have been constituted to ensure the speedy arrest of the accused, who is absconding, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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