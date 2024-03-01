News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Kashmiri journalist rearrested two days after release

Kashmiri journalist rearrested two days after release

Source: PTI
March 01, 2024 17:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Two days after Kashmiri journalist Asif Sultan was released from a five-year detention, he has been rearrested in Srinagar in another case, officials said on Friday.

"Sultan was rearrested late Thursday night," the officials said.

He was first arrested in an Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act case in September 2018 when he was working as a reporter with a local magazine.

 

The journalist was arrested for "allegedly providing logistical support to a banned militant group."

In April 2022, the Jammu and Kashmir high court granted him bail in the case on the grounds that investigative agencies ”failed to establish his links with any militant group”. However, days later he was booked under the PSA.

He was released from Ambedkar Nagar district jail in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday and reached home on Thursday.

However, the family's joy was short-lived as he was taken into custody in another case the same night he returned home, the officials said. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Kashmiri journalist stopped from travelling abroad
Kashmiri journalist stopped from travelling abroad
After 'not Malala' speech, Yana Mir vs customs in Delhi
After 'not Malala' speech, Yana Mir vs customs in Delhi
Being a journalist in locked-down Kashmir
Being a journalist in locked-down Kashmir
Woman's bag caused blast at Bengaluru restaurant
Woman's bag caused blast at Bengaluru restaurant
Fresh trouble for Red Bull boss after mysterious email
Fresh trouble for Red Bull boss after mysterious email
SC rejects Asaram's plea to suspend rape sentence
SC rejects Asaram's plea to suspend rape sentence
Dhoni, Tendulkar Meet at Ambani Party
Dhoni, Tendulkar Meet at Ambani Party
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Another Kashmiri journalist stopped from flying abroad

Another Kashmiri journalist stopped from flying abroad

Kashmiri journalist denied award due to 'pressure'

Kashmiri journalist denied award due to 'pressure'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances