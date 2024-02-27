News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » After 'not Malala' speech, Yana Mir vs Delhi customs at airport

After 'not Malala' speech, Yana Mir vs Delhi customs at airport

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 27, 2024 10:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Bag scanning of international passengers is done routinely and the "privileges are not above law", the Delhi customs said on Monday after a video by a Kashmiri journalist over her bag checking at the airport in New Delhi went viral.

IMAGE: Yana Mir's 'I am not Malala' speech at the UK Parliamnet become a hot topic on social media . Photograph: @MirYanaSY/X

The response came after the journalist, Yana Mir, shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) of her bag's checking by the customs officials on arrival at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport.

"Bag scanning of international passengers is done routinely. While other paxs put their luggage inside the scanner without any fuss Ms Yana Mir felt needlessly offended. Staff remained courteous throughout. Privileges are not above law. Footage tells the story," the Delhi Customs (Airport and General) said on X, in reply to Mir's post.

 

The department also shared video footage in its reply supporting its claim.

"Ms Yana Mir didn't cooperate at all when requested to get her bags scanned. Her luggage was ultimately picked up by airline staff and Customs officer for scanning as seen in the footage," it said in another reply.

Earlier in the day, Mir had shared a post along with the video of the bag scanning that had gone viral.

"How I was welcomed back to India: Madam scan your bag, open your bag, why you have Louis Vuitton shopping bags? Did you pay for them? Where are the bills????

"What Londoners think of me: INDIAN MEDIA WARRIOR. What Delhi customs thinks of me: Brand Smuggler," her post read.

Last week, speaking at an event hosted by the Jammu and Kashmir Study Centre at the UK Parliament, Yana Mir's video went viral in which she had said she is not Malala and is safe in India.

Yana Mir said that unlike Malala Yusufzai, who faced threats and had to leave her country, she feels free and secure in her homeland, India.

She objected to Malala's portrayal of India as oppressed and called out social media and international media figures who fabricate stories of oppression without visiting Indian Kashmir.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Denied entry to India as...: UK-based Kashmiri Pandit
Denied entry to India as...: UK-based Kashmiri Pandit
DIG Roopa: The tough cop taking on VIP culture
DIG Roopa: The tough cop taking on VIP culture
People frustrated with VIP darshan in temples: HC
People frustrated with VIP darshan in temples: HC
Akhilesh's party chief whip resigns amid RS poll voting
Akhilesh's party chief whip resigns amid RS poll voting
March's OTT releases
March's OTT releases
5 Warning Signs Of a Heart Attack
5 Warning Signs Of a Heart Attack
Shami Undergoes Surgery, May Miss T20 WC
Shami Undergoes Surgery, May Miss T20 WC
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Inappropriately dressed' farmer denied entry in metro

'Inappropriately dressed' farmer denied entry in metro

'J&K is an indicator of India's political future'

'J&K is an indicator of India's political future'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances